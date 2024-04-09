Advertisement

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is fast approaching as teams are preparing for the biggest international stage in the game’s shortest format. There is a lot of speculation around what squad will the Indian Cricket team select for the world cup in USA and West Indies in June.

With the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) nearing the midway point a lot of Indian players have made a solid case for their selection into the T20 world cup squad. One such player is Chennai Super Kings star batting allrounder Shivam Dube.

Shivam Dube has set the IPL on fire in the first five games itself with the WhistlePodu franchise and his six hitting ability in the middle order has impressed a lot of fans and pundits alike.

Fans and Pundit want Dube to make the Cut for India in T20 WC

Dube’s recent quickfire 28 run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders turned a lot of heads as he smacke KKR spinners all over the park. His ability to dispatch spinners in the middle overs has excited many fans as they have called for his selection into the Indian cricket team.

One fan on X went on to the lengths of branding Dube as the biggest Spin basher in cricket and said that he is needed at any costs in the Indian team.

You feed spinner to Shivam Dube at your own risk.



This guy is needed at any cost,he is the biggest Spin basher in World Cricket and he has improved alot against the short ball also.



You need to accommodate him,he performs irrespective of the Condition.pic.twitter.com/EqSQ6zm8VK — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) April 8, 2024

Former opener for team India and renowned pundit, Aakash Chopra also called for Dube’s selection into the World Cup squad on his YouTube channel saying, “How will you not take him? Just consider the way he is batting.

Another fan was adamant that it was high time for BCCI to make use of his six hitting ability for Indian Cricket Team as he laid out a statistical case for Shivam Dube to be selected in T20 World Cup squad.

Growth of Shivam Dube📈



From Scoring just short of 400runs between 2019-2021 at SR of 120 to Scoring over 900runs at 158-160SR for CSK since 2022, leading the CSK line-up this yr with the bat,Shivam Sixer Dube just looks a different beast altogether



And he has done well for ICT… pic.twitter.com/qCOzQNdaJx — ` (@bdrijalab) April 9, 2024

Another fan however was cryptic around Shivam Dube’s ability to perform at the international level as he replied on Aakash Chopra’s comments.

Dube is the only Indian player to score more Sixes than Fours in IPL

Shivam Dube’s six hitting ability has never been under the scanner as he is the only Indian Player in IPL history to have scored more maximums than fours. In his IPL career Dube has scored 83 sixes and 67 fours.

The list of players with more sixes than fours is topped by three West Indies stars namely Kieron Pollard (223 sixes, 218 fours), Andre Russel (203 sixes, 157 fours) and Nicholas Pooran (103 sixes, 85 fours). Shivam Dube is fourth in the list followed by Shimron Hetmeyer (76 sixes, 68 fours) and England all rounder Liam Livingstone ( 65 sixes, 63 fours)

