×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

'He is needed at any cost, he is biggest Spin basher in Cricket': Calls made to select Indian star

The 17th edition of the IPL is heading towards the midway mark and fans are calling for one player to be selected into India'sT20 World Cup squad.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma with Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar
Rohit Sharma with Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is fast approaching as teams are preparing for the biggest international stage in the game’s shortest format. There is a lot of speculation around what squad will the Indian Cricket team select for the world cup in USA and West Indies in June.

With the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) nearing the midway point a lot of Indian players have made a solid case for their selection into the T20 world cup squad.  One such player is Chennai Super Kings star batting allrounder Shivam Dube.

Advertisement

Shivam Dube has set the IPL on fire in the first five games itself with the WhistlePodu franchise and his six hitting ability in the middle order has impressed a lot of fans and pundits alike.  

Also Read | 'I remember in 2022 when he told me...': Gaikwad detail on Dhoni leaving

Advertisement

Fans and Pundit want Dube to make the Cut for India in T20 WC

Dube’s recent quickfire 28 run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders turned a lot of heads as he smacke KKR spinners all over the park. His ability to dispatch spinners in the middle overs has excited many fans as they have called for his selection into the Indian cricket team.

Advertisement

One fan on X went on to the lengths of branding Dube as the biggest Spin basher in cricket and said that he is needed at any costs in the Indian team.

Former opener for team India and renowned pundit, Aakash Chopra also called for Dube’s selection into the World Cup squad on his YouTube channel saying, “How will you not take him? Just consider the way he is batting.

Another fan was adamant that it was high time for BCCI to make use of his six hitting ability for Indian Cricket Team as he laid out a statistical case for Shivam Dube to be selected in T20 World Cup squad.

Another fan however was cryptic around Shivam Dube’s ability to perform at the international level as he replied on Aakash Chopra’s comments.

Also Read | 'I will go for batting but you just act': Dhoni-Jadeja's PLAN revealed

Dube is the only Indian player to score more Sixes than Fours in IPL

Shivam Dube’s six hitting ability has never been under the scanner as he is the only Indian Player in IPL history to have scored more maximums than fours. In his IPL career Dube has scored 83 sixes and 67 fours.

The list of players with more sixes than fours is topped by three West Indies stars namely Kieron Pollard (223 sixes, 218 fours), Andre Russel (203 sixes, 157 fours) and Nicholas Pooran (103 sixes, 85 fours). Shivam Dube is fourth in the list followed by Shimron Hetmeyer (76 sixes, 68 fours) and England all rounder Liam Livingstone ( 65 sixes, 63 fours)
 

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Easter food spending lifts UK retail sales by most since August

Easter boosts UK retail

7 minutes ago
supreme court

Karnataka Board Results

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

15 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma with Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar

Fans want CSK star in WC

19 minutes ago
Bukayo Saka

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

21 minutes ago
BCCI

Dinesh Karthik on Bowler

21 minutes ago
Ola Cabs

Ola

22 minutes ago
Samosas were served at Oscars after-party

Pune News

23 minutes ago
Airbus Aircraft

Airbus obsessives

25 minutes ago
Indian Men's Hockey Team

India vs Australia

33 minutes ago
Exam Results

MP Board Result Soon

34 minutes ago
Facial oil for glowing skin

Facial Oil For Good Skin

34 minutes ago
Fire Engulfs Delhi's Mundka Factory

Breaking

34 minutes ago
Winter workouts

Summer Workout Mistakes

35 minutes ago
Maqbool

Tabu On Maqbool

36 minutes ago
Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer

Iyer agrees with Ravindra

36 minutes ago
office

India’s tech engine

38 minutes ago
J-Hope

J-Hope In Military Getup

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar

    India News6 hours ago

  2. When Jaya Called Big B The 'Biggest Baby' In The Family

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  3. Jaishankar's Biggest Election Interview With Arnab

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  4. Woman Leaves Work Early, Boss Spots Her on TV Watching IPL

    India News7 hours ago

  5. 'Rahul Should Contest From Rawalpindi': Acharya Slams Cong Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo