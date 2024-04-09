Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja starred in Chennai Super King’s dominating seven wicket victory against the high flying Kolkata Knight Riders and was named Player of the Match for his fantastic spell of 3/18 which limited KKR to a mere 137 runs in match 22 of IPL 2024.

Ravindra Jadeja has been a longtime stalwart of CSK and has been one of the pillars of the franchise in the last decade. In his post match interview with Harsha Bhogle, Jadeja was hilariously quizzed by the voice of cricket that whether he has been given a nickname by the dressing room and CSK fans like the one MS Dhoni or Suresh Raina have.

Ravindra Jadeja cracked up on the question and respond saying that he isn’t aware of any such names. But when Bhogle brought to light the fact that many referred to him as the ‘Cricket Thalapaty’, Jadeja responded that his title hasn’t been verified yet and hopefully they’ll give him one soon.

Moments after Jadeja’s interview wrapped up, Chennai Super Kings took to X (formerly twitter) and honoured Sir Jadeja’s plea. The CSK handle verified Ravindra Jadeja as the ‘Cricket Thalapaty’ in their X post.

Home Dominance continues for CSK

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for CSK in their dominant victory over KKR, meanwhile skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad impressed with the bat as he steered his side home with an unbeaten 68. Shivam Dube continued his explosive form with the bat with a quickfire 28.

The win marks Chennai’s third in five games this season as they move to fourth in IPL standings with six points. All three of CSK’s victories have come at their home ground in the MA Chidambram stadium and both their defeats were. This continues a long term trend for the Super Kings in IPL where they are invincible in home conditions but struggle on the road.

As for KKR the loss marks their first defeat of the season after winning three on trot and they sit second in the IPL 2024 points table. Up next for Kolkata Knight Riders is a matchup against in form Lucknow Super Giants at home on Sunday. As for Chennai Super Kings they will visit the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhade Stadium in the ‘El Clasico’ of the IPL.

