×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 11:36 IST

A New Thala in town? Ravindra Jadeja joins MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina as CSK HONOUR his PLEA

IPL 2024: Ravindra Jadeja's special plea to CSK was honoured by the franchise after his starring display with the bowl led the team's comfortable win over KKR.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ravindra Jadeja with MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina
Ravindra Jadeja with MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja starred in Chennai Super King’s dominating seven wicket victory against the high flying Kolkata Knight Riders and was named Player of the Match for his fantastic spell of 3/18 which limited KKR to a mere 137 runs in match 22 of IPL 2024.

Ravindra Jadeja has been a longtime stalwart of CSK and has been one of the pillars of the franchise in the last decade. In his post match interview with Harsha Bhogle, Jadeja was hilariously quizzed by the voice of cricket that whether he has been given a nickname by the dressing room and CSK fans like the one MS Dhoni or Suresh Raina have.  

Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja cracked up on the question and respond saying that he isn’t aware of any such names. But when Bhogle brought to light the fact that many referred to him as the ‘Cricket Thalapaty’, Jadeja responded that his title hasn’t been verified yet and hopefully they’ll give him one soon.

Also Read | MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir set differences aside share LOVELY HUG

Advertisement

Moments after Jadeja’s interview wrapped up, Chennai Super Kings took to X (formerly twitter) and honoured Sir Jadeja’s plea. The CSK handle verified Ravindra Jadeja as the ‘Cricket Thalapaty’ in their X post.

Home Dominance continues for CSK

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for CSK in their dominant victory over KKR, meanwhile skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad impressed with the bat as he steered his side home with an unbeaten 68. Shivam Dube continued his explosive form with the bat with a quickfire 28.

Also Read | Ruturaj Gaikwad reminisces MS Dhoni moment post KKR triumph in IPL 2024

Advertisement

The win marks Chennai’s third in five games this season as they move to fourth in IPL standings with six points. All three of CSK’s victories have come at their home ground in the MA Chidambram stadium and both their defeats were. This continues a long term trend for the Super Kings in IPL where they are invincible in home conditions but struggle on the road.

As for KKR the loss marks their first defeat of the season after winning three on trot and they sit second in the IPL 2024 points table. Up next for Kolkata Knight Riders is a matchup against in form Lucknow Super Giants at home on Sunday. As for Chennai Super Kings they will visit the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhade Stadium in the ‘El Clasico’ of the IPL
 

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 11:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

KKR

KKR star on CSK loss

a minute ago
Bengali New Year Feast

Poila Boishakh Feast

3 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

3 minutes ago
Google

Google's Hubspot deal

4 minutes ago
Delhi Crime

Delhi Murder

16 minutes ago
Ravindra Jadeja with MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina

CSK's newest Thala

19 minutes ago
Donald Trump assets

Trump Abortion Ban

19 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

21 minutes ago
TikTok

Bytedance divestment

22 minutes ago
BRS leader K Kavitha was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday

India News LIVE Updates

24 minutes ago
Samsung

Biden's grant to Samsung

32 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic

Djokovic eclipses Federer

33 minutes ago
Om Bheem Bush

Om Bheem Bush OTT Date

35 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Bayern vs Arsenal Preview

36 minutes ago
Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton docked 2 points

39 minutes ago
FIFA World Cup trophy

FIFA to consider changes

40 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola

Madrid vs City Preview

44 minutes ago
Ranjeet

Ranjeet's Take On Content

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Rahul Should Contest From Rawalpindi': Acharya Slams Cong Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Dhoni's deafening appearance forced Russell to close his ears

    Sports 5 hours ago

  3. Have Temple at my House: Tejashwi Yadav Over PM's 'Anti-Sanatan' Remark

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  4. The Inside Story on Why S Jaishankar Joined the BJP | Exclusive

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  5. Rohini Khadse Says She Has No Plans to Follow Her Father and Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo