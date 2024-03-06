×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 16:36 IST

IPL 2024: CSK's '8.40 crore' bet on uncapped Indian player pays off as he lights up domestic cricket

Some people also call the new CSK recruit the right-handed Suresh Raina because of his similar reputation in domestic cricket.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
CSK at IPL 2024 Auctions
CSK at IPL 2024 Auctions | Image:IPL/BCCI
The IPL 2024 auction created a buzz at the Coca-Cola arena in Dubai in December 2023, drawing significant attention from fans and franchises alike. In a remarkable turn of events, Sameer Rizvi, an Indian batsman yet to be capped, surpassed all expectations. Initially priced at Rs. 20 lakh, Rizvi clinched a staggering deal of Rs. 8.40 crore with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). 

Sameer Rizvi lights up domestic cricket

Sameer Rizvi's substantial presence at the IPL 2024 auction for the Chennai Super Kings is proving to be a worthy investment. Currently showcasing his talent in the Col C K Nayudu Trophy match against Mumbai at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium, Rizvi, representing Uttar Pradesh, has illuminated the field. His impressive innings of 89 off 115 balls has significantly contributed to Uttar Pradesh's formidable first-innings total.

Moreover, Sameer Rizvi holds the captaincy for the Uttar Pradesh U-23 side in the ongoing competition. As the semi-final 1 unfolds between UP and Mumbai, Mumbai finds themselves trailing by 187 runs in the first innings, with a score of 194/7 in 40.3 overs. Batting first, Uttar Pradesh had smashed 381 runs thanks to Rizvi's 89-run knock and Aaradhya Yadav's 123 runs off 338 balls. 

Rizvi's knock was made up of 10 boundaries and three sixes, while Aaradhya Yadav hit 11 boundaries during his innings against Mumbai. Sameer Rizvi is garnering the limelight because of the pace of his knock as he played with a strike rate of 77.39. Rizvi will likely play for CSK in IPL 2024 given the price tag at which the franchise bought him. 

It will be interesting to see if Rizvi can replicate his domestic performance at the world's biggest T20 league. He will be up against some of the best cricketers to have played the game. However, Rizvi will have the mentorship of MS Dhoni, the former India captain, who is still an active part of the IPL and developing young talents at CSK.  

Some people call Rizvi the right-handed Suresh Raina because of his reputation in domestic cricket. The 22-year-old is the most expensive uncapped player sold at the IPL 2024 auction. 
 



 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 16:13 IST

IPL

