Updated March 26th, 2024 at 06:55 IST

IPL 2024, CSK vs GT: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XIs, toss update & more

CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Take a look at the Dream11 Predictions, tips & tricks, weather and pitch conditions with toss update here at republicworld.com.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
CSK
CSK | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
At the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the highly anticipated rematch of the previous season's final between defending champion Chennai and runners-up Gujarat looks to be an exciting affair. The defending champions defeated a strong Bangalore team handily to start their campaign. Chennai is motivated to win two straight games and establish their supremacy early in the competition because of their enthusiastic home crowd. Gujarat, on the other hand, started their campaign with a valiant victory over Mumbai, displaying steely grit in a nail-biting match. With their talented team and eagerness to exact revenge for the heartbreak they suffered the previous season, Gujarat's new leadership anticipates a fierce matchup with the reigning champions. Both sides are eager to win and settle the score from the previous season, therefore cricket fans can anticipate a thrilling match full of suspense and high-stakes play.

IPL 2024, CSK vs GT: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, live streaming & more details

IPL 2024, CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice Captain: Shubman Gill

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni, Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, Azmatullah Omarzaim Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Deepak Chahar

IPL 2024, CSK vs GT Toss Update

The IPL 2024, CSK vs GT match toss will take place on Friday, March 22nd, at 07:00 PM.

IPL 2024, CSK vs GT Weather Report

 Tuesday's high in Chennai City is expected to be 25° at night and 33° during the day, according to weather.com's forecast. Both throughout the day and at night, the sky will be clear.

IPL 2024, CSK vs GT Pitch Update

 MA Chennai's Chidambaram Stadium is renowned for favouring bowlers, particularly spinners. For the new ball bowlers, it will have very little longitudinal movement. Chepauk's surface tends to slow down in the second half, making the chase challenging.

IPL 2024, CSK vs GT Predicted Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson

IPL 2024, CSK vs GT Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Sameer Rizvi, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra

Published March 26th, 2024 at 06:55 IST

