As the host team prepares to play the tough Kolkata club at the Chepauk fortress in Match 22, the IPL is headed to Chennai for another highly anticipated match. The hosts, Chennai Super Kings, have had a rather uneven start to the match, with two wins and then losses in a row. However, the Kolkata Knight Riders, who has won all three of its games and exudes confidence, continues to be the tournament's unbeaten power. So far, Kolkata has appeared strong across the board. Ultimately, it's a matchup between the undefeated Chennai team and the in-form Kolkata team, who have a commendable track record of preserving a great record at their stronghold of Chepauk. Observing how the Kolkata bats handle it would be interesting. Can they cause the home team to lose? Or will Chennai be able to keep their stronghold intact?

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction picks CSK vs KKR

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batsmen: Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Mustafizur Rahman

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Toss Update CSK vs KKR

The IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR match toss will take place on Friday, March 22nd, at 07:00 PM.

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Weather Report CSK vs KKR

On April 8, there won't be any clouds in the sky over Chennai. Nevertheless, there will be dangerously high humidity and temperatures between 31 and 30 degrees Celsius. The percentage will rise from 74% at 7 p.m. to 80% at 11 p.m. IST, according to accuweather.com.

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Pitch Update CSK vs KKR

Both hitters and bowlers will get equal opportunities on the Chepauk Stadium pitch. Still, it's usually dry, which is good for spinners. It slows down during the course of the game, which makes batting challenging in the second innings.

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Predicted Playing XI CSK vs KKR

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Phil Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Anghkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarty

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Full Squad CSK vs KKR

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.