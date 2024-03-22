×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 07:12 IST

IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Dream11 fantasy tips, toss update, pitch, weather, Playing XI & Live Streaming

Get the Dream11 prediction, pitch analysis, weather report, live streaming and more for the IPL 2024 opening match between CSK and RCB.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni look on at the IPL title | Image: BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The IPL 2024 season is all set to commence and it will open with a much-anticipated clash between two titanic teams, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The 2024 season will mark the commencement of a new era as MS Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, and this year will have relatively fresh faces as the skipper of the squads. But the eyes will be locked in to watch MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, and the opening match-up itself is set to be an electrifying start to the coveted tournament.   

Also Read: MASSIVE! IPL 2024 to have sign language feed for differently abled

Advertisement

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, live streaming & more details

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: MS Dhoni

Vice Captain: Daryl Mitchell

Advertisement

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Rachin Ravindra

Advertisement

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana

Advertisement

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Toss Update

The IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB match toss will take place on Friday, March 22nd, at 07:30 PM

Advertisement

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Weather Report

A comfortable 29°C is to be expected at Chennai's M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. The weather prediction calls for grey skies, which could help speed bowlers on the evenly distributed ground. With a first-inning average of 149, teams must plan appropriately because the cloudy conditions may cause the pacers to wander around a little.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Last time MS left, it was shocking': Fleming's reaction to Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy AGAIN

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Pitch Update

Excellent spin bowlers have an edge at the MA Chidambaram Stadium due to its slow pace pitch. While it is favorable for spin bowling, there have been times before when substantial run-scoring potential has arisen, indicating a level playing field for batsmen and bowlers. To take full advantage of the pitch conditions, the winning team has often elected to bowl first over time.

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Predicted Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mahesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj

Advertisement

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live Streaming: How to watch IPL matches in India?

The IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB match will be live streamed in the JioCinema app and website. in terms of live telecast, the Match 1 of IPL will be broadcasted via the Star Sports Network.

Advertisement

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Full Squad

CSK Squad for IPL 2024 Season: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Advertisement

RCB Squad for IPL 2024 Season: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 07:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Opposition Attacks BJP Over Kejriwal's Arrest

Saurabh Bharadwaj's Post

a minute ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

2 minutes ago
FedEx

FedEx profit foreacst

7 minutes ago
House of the dragon

House Of The Dragon Clip

12 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Nifty, Sensex

14 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit stocks rally 48%

15 minutes ago
Rupee

Rupee expected to weaken

16 minutes ago
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

17 minutes ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii-Sam's Outing

20 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee

TMC Electoral Bonds

24 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ram Mandir Rath Yatra

26 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Gayle on Kohli

27 minutes ago
United Nations

UN unanimously passes fir

28 minutes ago
IndiGo direct flight between Mumbai and Ayodhya

IndiGo aircraft purchase

30 minutes ago
Devara leaked video

Devara Leaked Video

32 minutes ago
Do Not Cross

Japan stabbing

33 minutes ago
Chinese Yuan

China's Yuan dips

36 minutes ago
Japan government considers declaring end to deflation

Japanese Finance Minister

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Thane: 8 Fake Cops Intercept Courier Company's Car, Steal Rs 5.4 Crore

    India News16 hours ago

  3. SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Attack on Adv Bhatia, Calls For Action

    India News17 hours ago

  4. HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery

    India News18 hours ago

  5. WBJEEB ANM, GNM registration begins, check important dates here

    Education18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo