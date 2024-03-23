Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 00:00 IST

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Highlights: Chennai Super Kings win season opener by 6 wickets

A clash of the Titans has been set at the iconic Chepauk Stadium as the Chennai Super Kings will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. CSK went through a captaincy change as Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the team. But all eyes will be locked over MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as they open the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League. Catch up with all the action & updates here at republicworld.com