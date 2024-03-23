Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 00:00 IST
IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Highlights: Chennai Super Kings win season opener by 6 wickets
A clash of the Titans has been set at the iconic Chepauk Stadium as the Chennai Super Kings will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. CSK went through a captaincy change as Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the team. But all eyes will be locked over MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as they open the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League. Catch up with all the action & updates here at republicworld.com
11: 55 IST, March 22nd 2024
CSK beat RCB by 6 wickets to win the IPL 2024 opener. Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja finished the chase for Chennai.
11: 50 IST, March 22nd 2024
CSK need 9 runs in 12 balls to win the match against RCB.
11: 16 IST, March 22nd 2024
Cameron Green has dismissed Daryl Mitchell for 22 off 18 balls. CSK 110/4 in 12.3 Overs
11: 04 IST, March 22nd 2024
Cameron Green has dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for 27 off 19 balls. CSK 99/3 in 10.2 Overs
11: 00 IST, March 22nd 2024
Yash Dayal and Karn Sharma dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra respectively. CSK 71/2 in 6.6 Overs.
10: 17 IST, March 22nd 2024
Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a four off the very first ball of the second innings against RCB.
9: 45 IST, March 22nd 2024
RCB scored 173/6 in 20 overs, CSK will need 174 runs to win the match.
9: 30 IST, March 22nd 2024
RCB smashed 25 runs in an over off Tushar Deshpande's bowling. RCB 148/5 in 20 overs.
9: 26 IST, March 22nd 2024
Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat are rebuilding for RCB. Bengaluru 131/5 in 17.1 overs.
8: 59 IST, March 22nd 2024
Mustafizur Rahman has taken two more wickets as he dismissed Virat Kohli and Cameron Green. RCB 78/5 in 11.4 overs.
8: 30 IST, March 22nd 2024
Deepak Chahar has dismissed Glenn Maxwell for a duck. RCB 42/3 in 5.3 overs.
8: 26 IST, March 22nd 2024
Mustafizur Rehman has dismissed Rajat Patidar for a golden duck. RCB 41/2 in 5 overs.
8: 24 IST, March 22nd 2024
Mustafizur Rehman has dismissed Faf du Plessis for 35 off 23 balls. Rachin Ravindra took a stumbling catch to send the RCB captain back to the pavilion. RCB 41/1 in 4.3 overs.
8: 21 IST, March 22nd 2024
Mustafizur Rehman has replaced Deepak Chahar in the attack. This is his first match for CSK in the IPL.
8: 15 IST, March 22nd 2024
Faf du Plessis lofted one over mid-off to hit a four off Deepak Chahar's bowling. He hit another one in the same over. RCB 29/0 in 2.4 overs.
8: 10 IST, March 22nd 2024
Faf du Plessis smashed Tushar Deshpande for two consecutive fours in the second over. RCB 15/0 in 1.3 overs.
8: 07 IST, March 22nd 2024
Faf du Plessis smashed the first four of the season. He hit Deepak Chahar for an inside-out cover drive. RCB 7/0 in 1 over.
8: 02 IST, March 22nd 2024
Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers opened the batting for RCB, while Deepak Chahar took the new ball for CSK.
7: 49 IST, March 22nd 2024
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (w), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (w), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj
7: 41 IST, March 22nd 2024
RCB won the toss and elected to bat first against CSK at the Chepauk Stadium.
7: 21 IST, March 22nd 2024
The opening ceremony for IPL 2024 has concluded. The toss will take place in a few moment.
6: 51 IST, March 22nd 2024
Sonu Nigam and AR Rehman are now performing at the IPL 2024 opening ceremony after Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.
6: 41 IST, March 22nd 2024
The opening ceremony for IPL 2024 has begun at the Chepauk Stadium. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are performing right now.
6: 33 IST, March 22nd 2024
RCB has played 9 matches against CSK at the Chepauk and has won just 1 game. RCB lost eight of those nine games.
5: 56 IST, March 22nd 2024
Players from both teams have reached the ground for the opener of IPL 2024 between CSK and RCB. The stadium is housefull.
3: 49 IST, March 22nd 2024
Ab de Villiers took to social media to wish Virat Kohli ahead of the IPL 2024 opener between CSK and RCB.
3: 39 IST, March 22nd 2024
CSK's Predicted bat-first XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana
CSK's Predicted bowl-first XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande
RCB's Predicted bat-first XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
RCB's Predicted bowl-first XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
3: 34 IST, March 22nd 2024
The IPL 2024 opening game between CSK and RCB will be shown on Star Sports TV channels and JioCinema app and website.
2: 53 IST, March 22nd 2024
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will be in the spotlight as CSK and RCB open the IPL 2024 season. Expect some high octane action and drama unfold with the first match taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Published March 22nd, 2024 at 14:55 IST