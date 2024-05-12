Advertisement

In a must win clash, Chennai Super Kings are all set to host Rajasthan Royals in match 61 of IPL 2024 at home in Chepauk.

CSK are coming at the back off a disappointing outing in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where they were comprehensively beaten by Gujarat Titans on Friday.

The loss has left CSK in a spot of bother as despite sitting 4th in the IPL standings they are at a risk of dropping down and missing the playoffs. Hence a win against RR is a must for CSK.

Rajasthan Royals come into this match after two losses in a row against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. They will want to get the win and confirm their playoffs berth this afternoon.

IPL 2024, CSK vs RR: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XIs, toss update & more

IPL 2024, CSK vs RR Dream 11 Prediction Picks

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

All rounders: Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult

IPL 2024 CSK vs RR Toss Update

The IPL 2024, CSK vs RR match toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST in the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

IPL 2024, CSK vs RR weather report

The good news is that the match isn't expected to be affected by rain as the weather in Chennai shows clear skies with only a 20% chance of rain. The temperatures are expected to rise upto 34°C during the game and humity will be around 71%.

IPL 2024, CSK vs RR pitch update

This is the first time in IPL 2024 that there will be a day game being played at the Chepauk Stadium. The surface as always in Chennai is expected to grip a bit and batting might get easier as the match progresses.

IPL 2024, CSK vs RR predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI:

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.