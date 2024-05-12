Updated May 12th, 2024 at 05:07 IST
IPL 2024, CSK vs RR: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XIs, toss update & more
IPL 2024, CSK vs RR: Take a look at the Dream11 prediction for the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
In a must win clash, Chennai Super Kings are all set to host Rajasthan Royals in match 61 of IPL 2024 at home in Chepauk.
CSK are coming at the back off a disappointing outing in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where they were comprehensively beaten by Gujarat Titans on Friday.
Advertisement
The loss has left CSK in a spot of bother as despite sitting 4th in the IPL standings they are at a risk of dropping down and missing the playoffs. Hence a win against RR is a must for CSK.
Rajasthan Royals come into this match after two losses in a row against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. They will want to get the win and confirm their playoffs berth this afternoon.
Advertisement
Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah leaves in-form Sunil Narine bamboozled with a yorker
IPL 2024, CSK vs RR: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XIs, toss update & more
Advertisement
IPL 2024, CSK vs RR Dream 11 Prediction Picks
Captain: Sanju Samson
Advertisement
Vice Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad
Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube
Advertisement
Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni
All rounders: Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner
Advertisement
Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult
IPL 2024 CSK vs RR Toss Update
The IPL 2024, CSK vs RR match toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST in the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.
IPL 2024, CSK vs RR weather report
The good news is that the match isn't expected to be affected by rain as the weather in Chennai shows clear skies with only a 20% chance of rain. The temperatures are expected to rise upto 34°C during the game and humity will be around 71%.
IPL 2024, CSK vs RR pitch update
This is the first time in IPL 2024 that there will be a day game being played at the Chepauk Stadium. The surface as always in Chennai is expected to grip a bit and batting might get easier as the match progresses.
Also Read | Virender Sehwag shares bold remark on Rohit Sharma's MI stint
Advertisement
IPL 2024, CSK vs RR predicted XIs
Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI:
Advertisement
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh
Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI:
Advertisement
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Advertisement
Published May 12th, 2024 at 05:07 IST