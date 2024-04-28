Advertisement

The Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are geared up for an exhilarating clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the IPL. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Pat Cummins respectively, both teams feature a stellar lineup of key players including Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Washington Sundar. With the stage set for an intense battle, cricket enthusiasts can expect a thrilling showcase of skill and strategy as these two formidable teams vie for a crucial victory in the tournament.

IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction picks

WICKETKEEPERS

Heinrich Klaasen

BATTERS

Travis Head, Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane

ALL-ROUNDERS

Aiden Markram, K Nitesh Reddy

BOWLERS

Pat Cummins (C), Matheesha Pathirana, T Natarajan

IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH Toss Update

The toss will take place at 7:00 PM, 30 minutes before the match.

IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH Weather Report

The weather is probably going to be cloudy and humid, with an evening low of 32°C. There will be a lot of humidity—75 percent—and average wind speed of 19 km/h.

IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH Pitch Update

Chennai's pitches tend to be slower, which is advantageous for the spinners. However, moisture will significantly affect the game and make it difficult to handle the ball. Batting second will therefore have an advantage.

IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH Full Squad

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

MS Dhoni, Aravelly Avanish, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Sameer Rizvi

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Umran Malik