Updated March 14th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

'It didn't feel like..': DC' Assistant Coach Pravin Amre gives his first impression of Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, who is making a comeback to professional cricket after 14 months, had his first training session with the team.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rishabh Pant during IPL 2024 practice session
Rishabh Pant during IPL 2024 practice session | Image:Delhi Capitals
With the IPL 2024 just around the corner, Delhi Capitals had their first extensive training session at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is making a comeback to professional cricket after 14 months, also had his first training session with the team. Speaking about the much-awaited return of Pant, Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Pravin Amre said, "As coaching unit and personally, it was really pleasing to see him bat. It didn't feel like he was batting after a long time, the bat swing was vintage. We have to give credit to him, the way he has worked hard throughout the year, is not easy. It shows how mentally strong and hungry he is."

Sharing his thoughts on the team's first training session of the season, Amre said, "We wanted to get together and get a feel of the wicket. There were newcomers as well, so we wanted to welcome them and enjoy the session as a team."    

"We will also be playing practice matches so that will help us cover all bases going into the tournament. The way we have planned our sessions will help us go fresh and prepared for our first game in Mohali," the 55-year-old added.

Delhi Capitals will play their first two home matches in Visakhapatnam. Speaking about the new home base, Amre stated, "Vizag has always been a high-scoring ground and that's what we wanted. It has got that true bounce and we are just looking forward to seeing what it has to offer."

"The thing that matters the most is to start the tournament on a good note and it is important to provide that kind of surface where our players give their best for the team," he concluded  

The Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Punjab Kings on Saturday, 23 Match 2024 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mohali.
 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

