With every match that goes on, the Indian T20 League gets closer to its pivotal moments. All eyes will now be on the 40th game of the season, which will take place at the legendary Arun Jaitley Stadium between the Delhi Capitals and the Gujarat Titans. There is a lot of excitement surrounding this thrilling matchup as both sides are keen to win and establish their rankings.

But Gujarat's journey has been characterized by a lack of consistency, both in terms of bat and ball. Even if certain players have had standout performances, the squad is still in need of big performances from its core players. Gujarat will know how important it is to strengthen their bowling attack going forward, and they will work together to make up for past mistakes and gain a vital win to keep themselves in the running for the playoffs. Who do you think will win those two vital points, given the stakes?

IPL 2024, DC vs GT: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice Captain: Tristan Stubbs

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Sai Sudharsan, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

IPL 2024, DC vs GT Toss Update

The IPL 2024, DC vs GT match toss will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi at 07:00 PM

IPL 2024, DC vs GT Weather Report

The weather will be hot and muggy with no prospect of rain. It will clear away by the evening when the temperature drops to thirty degrees. Additionally, there is no possibility of rain in the evening. In Delhi, summer is definitely here thanks to the heat and humidity. During the day, the temperature will reach almost 40 degrees.

IPL 2024, DC vs GT Pitch Update

Batter-friendly pitches at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium make for exciting games. Hitters are free to play on these low-bouncing, flat wickets. Early in the inning, pacers may discover some swing, but later on in the inning, especially since the evening dew might offset their early edge, spinners could become more useful. At this location, get ready for an exciting and possibly high-scoring contest.

IPL 2024, DC vs GT Predicted Playing XI

Delhi Capitals (DC) Probable XI Team

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Gujarat Titans (GT) Probable XI Team

Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier

IPL 2024, DC vs GT Full Squad

Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squad:

Rishabh Pant (c and wk) Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope (wk), Swastik Chikara, Lizaad Williams

Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Squad:

Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier