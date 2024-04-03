×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 12:07 IST

IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy tips, Predicted XI, toss update, team news & more

Ahead of the start of the DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match, let's take a peek at what could be the Dream11 combination of the match, and other pre-requisites.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
DC vs KKR
DC vs KKR | Image:IPL/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
With exciting games dropping every day, the IPL 2024 is in full flow. Till now 15 matches have gone by, and each match has been one of a kind. To continue the stream, today in match 16, Delhi Capitals will take on the team of Kolkata Knight Riders. The match will take place in Vizag, which is the temporary home of the DC franchise. While there is still time for the live-action to kick-start, fans can already start mulling about the game by taking part in different fantasy league competitions.

Ahead of the start of the DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match, let's take a peek at some of the prerequisites of the game.

Also Read | 'Stop what you're doing & watch him bowl': Mayank Yadav mesmerizes world

DC vs KKR: Predicted playing XI

After losing two in a row, Delhi Capitals recorded their first win of IPL 2024 in the previous match against CSK. Thus, they may not make a tweak to the winning combination. 

Delhi Capitals predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Sub: Sumit Kumar/Rasikh Dar Salam

Kolkata Knight Riders have played two and have won two. Thus, they may also go with an unchanged XI.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI: Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma/Vaibhav Arora

DC vs KKR Toss Update

The toss segment of the DC vs KKR is scheduled to take place at 7 PM IST.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Updated points table, leading run-scorer, and wicket-taker

DC vs KKR: Dream 11 Picks

  • Keeper – Rishabh Pant, Philip Salt,
  • Batsmen – Venkatesh Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (vc), Shreyas Iyer.
  • All-rounders – Andre Russell (c), Sunil Narine, Mitchell Marsh,
  • Bowlers – Harshit Rana, Khaleel Ahmed

DC vs KKR: Weather Report

Weather conditions on Wednesday in Vishakhapatnam will be humid with a temperature around 29° C in the evening. The humidity level will be 83 percent with the wind speed of 18 km/h.

Also Read | 'If choking is an olympic sport, RCB will be silver medallist everytime'

DC vs KKR: Pitch Report

As seen in the DC vs CSK clash, the pitch in Vizag is good for batting as the ball comes pretty well to hit your shots. There will be some early swing but nothing much in it for the bowlers. It might be another high-scoring game on Wednesday.

DC vs KKR Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar, Nitish Rana

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Mitchell Marsh, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ricky Bhui, Kuldeep Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 11:46 IST

IPL

