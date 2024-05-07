Advertisement

The 56th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League, between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, will take place in the nation's capital. With every edition that goes by, the race for playoff spots gets more fierce; Delhi still has work to do to earn a spot, while Rajasthan is on the cusp of qualifying. The hosts come into this game off a loss to Kolkata, where their inability to put up a respectable score and errors in the field allowed their opponents to easily win. In contrast, Rajasthan has been among the tournament's leaders and a win in Delhi might guarantee them a spot in the playoffs. They did, however, just suffer an unexpected loss to Hyderabad. Who do you think will bounce back from the previous game's loss, as both sides are eager to go on?

IPL 2024, DC vs RR: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice Captain: Jake Fraser-McGurk

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tristan Stubbs, Jos Buttler

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma

IPL 2024, DC vs RR Toss Update

The IPL 2024, DC vs RR match toss will take place at 07:00 PM at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

IPL 2024, DC vs RR Weather Report

Accuweather.com states that there is no probability of rain on match day. It is predicted to be around 22% humid, which will make for comfortable playing conditions. The temperature is predicted to reach about 36 degrees Celsius, while the wind speed is predicted to be mild, at 6 kmph. The players and supporters, however, may be surprised by the dust storm and light precipitation, as it has happened on several occasions as the national capital's temperatures increase.

IPL 2024, DC vs RR Pitch Update

The Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium has hitter-friendly pitches that are ideal for amassing large sums of runs. Because of their evenness and low bounce, these throws provide hitters plenty of room to swing freely. Even while there may be some movement for pacers early in the match, once the evening dew levels the playing field, spinners may end up dominating. At this venue, expect an exciting encounter featuring the possibility of an upsurge of runs.

IPL 2024, DC vs RR Predicted Playing XI

David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma

IPL 2024, DC vs RR Full Squad

Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squad

Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Kumar Kushagra, Rishabh Pant, Ricky Bhui, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Prithvi Shaw, Swastik Chikara, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser McGurk, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Sumit Kumar, Axar Patel, Gulbadin Naib, Praveen Dubey, Jhye Richardson, Ishant Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Lizaad Williams

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Squad

Kunal Singh Rathore, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Donavon Ferreira, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Tanush Kotian, Avesh Khan, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Abid Mushtaq, Keshav Maharaj