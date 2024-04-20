Updated April 20th, 2024 at 08:50 IST
IPL 2024, DC vs SRH: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XIs, toss update & more
IPL 2024, DC vs SRH: Take a look at the Dream11 predictions for the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Match number 35 against the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will mark the 2024 IPL's inaugural visit to the nation's capital. The Indian T20 League's 17th season is shaping up to be one of the most intensely competitive, with anyone able to defeat anybody, no matter where they are in the rankings. Delhi has won two games in a row and is returning home with a lot of confidence, especially after their crushing victory against Gujarat in Ahmedabad. Delhi is concerned about David Warner's availability after he was forced to miss the previous game owing to a niggle. But Prithvi Shaw, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, and captain Rishabh Pant of Delhi have enough skill to make up for his absence.
Hyderabad, on the other hand, has won their last three games. Pat Cummins and his team are determined to advance this time around despite not having made it to the postseason since 2020. It should be an entertaining match because both teams are full of confidence after recent successes. Who will be the ultimate ruler? We will investigate.
Advertisement
Also Read: IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after LSG vs CSK
IPL 2024, DC vs SRH: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details
IPL 2024, DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction picks
Captain: Travis Head
Advertisement
Vice Captain: Heinrich Klassen
Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant
Advertisement
Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Sharma
All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Axar Patel
Advertisement
Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
IPL 2024, DC vs SRH Toss Update
The IPL 2024, DC vs SRH match will take place on 07:00 PM at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
IPL 2024, DC vs SRH Weather Report
Accuweather.com states that there is no likelihood of rain in Delhi on April 20. On the other hand, participants may find the intense heat uncomfortable when the game first starts. With a predicted humidity of just 22%, the weather is predicted to be suitable for a cricket match after 8 PM IST.
Also Read: 'When he was coming in...': Nicholas Pooran applauds 'NATIONAL HERO' MS Dhoni for enormous support
Advertisement
IPL 2024, DC vs SRH Pitch Update
The Kotla wicket has a reputation for being sluggish and low, making it difficult for hitters to score runs. However, since the 2023 ODI World Cup, the pitch's characteristics have substantially changed. The Arun Jaitley Stadium wicket did turn slow occasionally, although for batters, this was usually the case when the ball came to bat. Even yet, the team batting second may find it challenging to chase the target due to the dry conditions.
Advertisement
IPL 2024, DC vs SRH Predicted Playing XI
Delhi Capitals Predicted XI
Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (WK & C), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI
Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
IPL 2024, DC vs SRH Full Squad
DELHI CAPITALS
Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sumit Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara
Advertisement
SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal
Advertisement
Published April 20th, 2024 at 08:50 IST