Match number 35 against the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will mark the 2024 IPL's inaugural visit to the nation's capital. The Indian T20 League's 17th season is shaping up to be one of the most intensely competitive, with anyone able to defeat anybody, no matter where they are in the rankings. Delhi has won two games in a row and is returning home with a lot of confidence, especially after their crushing victory against Gujarat in Ahmedabad. Delhi is concerned about David Warner's availability after he was forced to miss the previous game owing to a niggle. But Prithvi Shaw, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, and captain Rishabh Pant of Delhi have enough skill to make up for his absence.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, has won their last three games. Pat Cummins and his team are determined to advance this time around despite not having made it to the postseason since 2020. It should be an entertaining match because both teams are full of confidence after recent successes. Who will be the ultimate ruler? We will investigate.

IPL 2024, DC vs SRH: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Travis Head

Vice Captain: Heinrich Klassen

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

IPL 2024, DC vs SRH Toss Update

The IPL 2024, DC vs SRH match will take place on 07:00 PM at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

IPL 2024, DC vs SRH Weather Report

Accuweather.com states that there is no likelihood of rain in Delhi on April 20. On the other hand, participants may find the intense heat uncomfortable when the game first starts. With a predicted humidity of just 22%, the weather is predicted to be suitable for a cricket match after 8 PM IST.

IPL 2024, DC vs SRH Pitch Update

The Kotla wicket has a reputation for being sluggish and low, making it difficult for hitters to score runs. However, since the 2023 ODI World Cup, the pitch's characteristics have substantially changed. The Arun Jaitley Stadium wicket did turn slow occasionally, although for batters, this was usually the case when the ball came to bat. Even yet, the team batting second may find it challenging to chase the target due to the dry conditions.

IPL 2024, DC vs SRH Predicted Playing XI

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (WK & C), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

IPL 2024, DC vs SRH Full Squad

DELHI CAPITALS

Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sumit Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal