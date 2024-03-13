×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

IPL 2024 Debutants: All the players who will make their Indian Premier League debut in Tata IPL 2024

Take a look at some of the players who will take part in their maiden IPL season this year which includes some National and International superstars.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
IPL Trophy
The IPL Trophy in the 2023 Auction | Image:BCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian Premier League is about to return to the lives of Indian cricket fans, as the stage is being set for the ultimate spectacle, in which both Indian and overseas players will compete in one of the most popular T20 franchise competitions. The matches will take place across India at some of the most prominent places. The first half of the extravaganza has already been revealed, with the remaining fixtures to be published once the general election dates are made public. This year, many fresh faces will be seen in action. Take a look at the players who will compete in their first Indian Premier League season, 2024.

Also Read: IPL 2024 Venues: Complete list of Stadiums and cities where Tata IPL 2024 matches will take place

Advertisement

IPL 2024: List of debutants who will compete in their maiden IPL season in 2024

At the IPL Auction in Dubai last year, a lot of new faces were seen who made themselves available to compete in the league. As one of the most prominent franchise cricket leagues, players like Rachin Ravindra & Shamar Joseph, who have shined for their National side, will make their debut in the IPL 2024 season Take a look at some of the names.

Advertisement

Also Read: IPL 2024: RCB set to change team name: Here's what Royal Challengers Bangalore will be called now

  • Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) - Chennai Super Kings
  • Sameer Rizvi (India) - Chennai Super Kings
  • Nuwan Thushara (Sri Lanka) - Mumbai Indians
  • Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) - Mumbai Indians
  • Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka) Mumbai Indians
  • Kumar Kushagra (India) - Delhi Capitals
  • Spencer Johnson (Australia) - Gujarat Titans
  • Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan) - Gujarat Titans
  • Nandre Burger (South Africa) - Rajasthan Royals
  • Shamar Joseph (West Indies) - Lucknow Super Giants
Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

J&K Elections: Committed

a minute ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal

Mohanlal On Aadujeevitham

a minute ago
Rachin Ravindra

Rachin wins Hadlee Medal

4 minutes ago
Diwali 2023 stock picks

Godrej Locks expansion

5 minutes ago
Spotify tests videos

Spotify tests videos

5 minutes ago
Election Commission of India

LS Polls 2024

6 minutes ago
Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Stone at Oscars 2024

Yeoh Issues Clarification

8 minutes ago
BYJU'S

Karnataka High Court BYJU

10 minutes ago
JG Chemicals IPO listing

JG Chemicals

10 minutes ago
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

How can MI overtake DC?

13 minutes ago
BJP Poll Body to Meet Today; Key Discussion on THESE Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats Expected

LOk Sabha Election 2024

15 minutes ago
James Anderson

Anderson's 700th wicket

16 minutes ago
Avantika Vandanapu

'Big Girls Don’t Cry'

16 minutes ago
IIFL Finance Fairfax India

IIFL fund raising plans

16 minutes ago
R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in the nets

Ashwin world No. 1 bowler

16 minutes ago
Adrit Rao

Meet Adrit Rao

19 minutes ago
Agra Metro Stretch

Delhi Metro’s phase-4

22 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

L&T bags order

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Stuart Broad cannot imagine the T20 World Cup 2024 without Virat Kohli

    Sports 2 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, ENG, and more

    Sports 2 hours ago

  3. 'After that I will leave the game': Mohammed Siraj's big revelation

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Healthy Summer Drinks To Try At Home

    Lifestyle4 hours ago

  5. Ishan Kishan's return sends shockwaves in MI camp before IPL 2024

    Sports 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo