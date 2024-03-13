Advertisement

The Indian Premier League is about to return to the lives of Indian cricket fans, as the stage is being set for the ultimate spectacle, in which both Indian and overseas players will compete in one of the most popular T20 franchise competitions. The matches will take place across India at some of the most prominent places. The first half of the extravaganza has already been revealed, with the remaining fixtures to be published once the general election dates are made public. This year, many fresh faces will be seen in action. Take a look at the players who will compete in their first Indian Premier League season, 2024.

IPL 2024: List of debutants who will compete in their maiden IPL season in 2024

At the IPL Auction in Dubai last year, a lot of new faces were seen who made themselves available to compete in the league. As one of the most prominent franchise cricket leagues, players like Rachin Ravindra & Shamar Joseph, who have shined for their National side, will make their debut in the IPL 2024 season Take a look at some of the names.

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) - Chennai Super Kings

Sameer Rizvi (India) - Chennai Super Kings

Nuwan Thushara (Sri Lanka) - Mumbai Indians

Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) - Mumbai Indians

Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka) Mumbai Indians

Kumar Kushagra (India) - Delhi Capitals

Spencer Johnson (Australia) - Gujarat Titans

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan) - Gujarat Titans

Nandre Burger (South Africa) - Rajasthan Royals

Shamar Joseph (West Indies) - Lucknow Super Giants