Updated March 13th, 2024 at 14:49 IST
IPL 2024 Debutants: All the players who will make their Indian Premier League debut in Tata IPL 2024
Take a look at some of the players who will take part in their maiden IPL season this year which includes some National and International superstars.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The Indian Premier League is about to return to the lives of Indian cricket fans, as the stage is being set for the ultimate spectacle, in which both Indian and overseas players will compete in one of the most popular T20 franchise competitions. The matches will take place across India at some of the most prominent places. The first half of the extravaganza has already been revealed, with the remaining fixtures to be published once the general election dates are made public. This year, many fresh faces will be seen in action. Take a look at the players who will compete in their first Indian Premier League season, 2024.
Also Read: IPL 2024 Venues: Complete list of Stadiums and cities where Tata IPL 2024 matches will take place
Advertisement
IPL 2024: List of debutants who will compete in their maiden IPL season in 2024
At the IPL Auction in Dubai last year, a lot of new faces were seen who made themselves available to compete in the league. As one of the most prominent franchise cricket leagues, players like Rachin Ravindra & Shamar Joseph, who have shined for their National side, will make their debut in the IPL 2024 season Take a look at some of the names.
Advertisement
Also Read: IPL 2024: RCB set to change team name: Here's what Royal Challengers Bangalore will be called now
- Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) - Chennai Super Kings
- Sameer Rizvi (India) - Chennai Super Kings
- Nuwan Thushara (Sri Lanka) - Mumbai Indians
- Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) - Mumbai Indians
- Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka) Mumbai Indians
- Kumar Kushagra (India) - Delhi Capitals
- Spencer Johnson (Australia) - Gujarat Titans
- Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan) - Gujarat Titans
- Nandre Burger (South Africa) - Rajasthan Royals
- Shamar Joseph (West Indies) - Lucknow Super Giants
Advertisement
Published March 13th, 2024 at 14:49 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.