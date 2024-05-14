Advertisement

KL Rahul's absence from the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) squad for their crucial IPL 2024 match against the Delhi Capitals has sparked speculation about the future of his career with the franchise. The LSG captain's decision not to travel with the team has raised eyebrows, with rumors swirling about a possible rift between Rahul and the team owner Sanjiv Goenka.

Has KL Rahul left LSG?

There are rumors that he might join the team directly for the game. Tensions reportedly escalated after LSG's recent humiliating loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad, where they were defeated by 10 wickets. However, all these are speculations and nothing can be confirmed as of yet.

Facing a crucial match against the Delhi Capitals to keep their playoff hopes alive, LSG finds themselves in a must-win situation. Currently placed seventh with 12 points, their path to the playoffs is challenging.

Criticism of KL Rahul's strike rate, coupled with his exclusion from Team India's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 squad, has added to the uncertainty surrounding his future at LSG. Despite accumulating 460 runs at an average of 38.33 and a scoring rate of 136.09 this season, Rahul's contributions have come under scrutiny.

Having qualified for the playoffs in the previous two seasons without clinching the IPL title, Lucknow Super Giants are eager to make a mark in the tournament. If LSG fail to win the match against DC, they will be eliminated from the playoff race.

There are five other teams including Delhi Capitals that are vying for a spot in the IPL playoffs. Meanwhile, the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans that was supposed to be played on Monday has been abandoned due to bad weather. GT has been knocked out of the tournament.

There are 14 more games remaining to be played in the league stage of IPL 2024. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Punjab Kings have two matches each before the start of the playoffs.