Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 15:39 IST

IPL 2024 ENDS for LSG's Rs 6.4 crore player without playing a single match since IPL 2022

IPL 2024: The 25-year-old, who last played competitive cricket in August 2023, missed the entire domestic season for Uttar Pradesh but did turn up for LSG camp.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Lucknow Super Giants team in IPL 2024
Lucknow Super Giants team in IPL 2024 | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • 2 min read
The Lucknow Super Giants suffered a blow in IPL 2024 as pacer Shivam Mavi was ruled out of this season's Indian Premier League after he failing to recover from his rib injury. The talented right-arm fast bowler joined LSG after the IPL 2024 auction in December and was part of the camp from pre-season. But he was told by the medical staff that he would not play any part in this edition/

The 25-year-old last played competitive cricket in August 2023, missed the entire domestic season for Uttar Pradesh but did turn up for Lucknow Super Giants' pre-season training. He had suffered a rib stress fracture in August last year.

"The talented right-arm fast bowler joined us after the auction in December and has been part of the camp from pre-season. He has been a key part of the squad for the season, hence we as well as Shivam are disappointed that his season has come to an end so soon," the press release from LSG stated.

Mavi, who has played six T20 Internationals for India, also didn't get to play a single game for Gujarat Titans in 2023, and in the last auction, LSG roped him for Rs 6.4 crore to fill the void created by Avesh Khan leaving for Rajasthan Royals.

"The franchise will continue to support Shivam and is committed to aiding him in his recovery process. We wish him a swift and complete return, and are sure he will be back fitter and stronger," LSG stated.

Mavi, on his part, vowed to come back stronger.

"I thought I will play matches and do well for my team but unfortunately I have to go because of injury.

"A player needs to be mentally strong and also know what are the areas one needs to focus on during rehabilitation. We have a good team here," he said in a video posted on LSG's official 'X' handle. PTI KHS PM KHS PM PM

 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 15:21 IST

