Advertisement

On Friday, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 36 runs to book a place in the IPL 2024 final. In Qualifier 2 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, SRH defended a 176-run target with ease as they restricted RR to a score of 139/7 in 20 overs.

The IPL 2024 final is set to take place with a surprising twist: not a single player from India’s T20 World Cup squad will be participating. The final showdown will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clashing with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but neither team features any of the 15 players selected for India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in June.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Miss you Jos Buttler': Reactions pour in as SRH beat RR to book a place in IPL 2024 final vs KKR

No Team India players in T20 World Cup squad

The BCCI recently announced the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, comprising captain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rishabh Pant. These players represent the core of India's hopes to clinch the prestigious T20 World Cup title.

However, the IPL 2024 final will miss their presence. Both SRH and KKR have relied on different star performers to guide them to the final, demonstrating the league’s diverse array of talents. For SRH, key contributions have come from international stars and emerging domestic talents including the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, while KKR has leaned on its own set of match-winners, blending youth with experience.

Advertisement

A round of applause for the #TATAIPL 2024 FINALISTS 😍



𝐊𝐨𝐥𝐤𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐊𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐑𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 🆚 𝗦𝘂𝗻𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱



A cracking #Final awaits on the 26th of May 💥



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Oulcd2FuJZ#Qualifier2 | #SRHvRR | #TheFinalCall pic.twitter.com/bZNFqHPm8A — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

KKR batter Rinku Singh, however, will be part of the IPL 2024 final and will also be travelling with the Indian team to the USA and West Indies. He has been named as one of the reserves in the Indian team.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'I will do anything I can for RCB': Dinesh Karthik accepts Virat Kohli's offer to join RCB in future

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Advertisement

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan