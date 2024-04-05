×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 16:45 IST

IPL 2024: After a string of disappointments, FINALLY some GOOD NEWS for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are yet to win a match in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The Hardik Pandya-led side has played three matches in IPL 2024 thus f

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya | Image:X/JioCinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav joined the Mumbai Indians squad on Friday after getting a positive nod from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The 33-year-old has not featured in the IPL 2024 season thus far but is now expected to play for Mumbai Indians in their next game. It is not yet confirmed if he is fully fit for the next match but the good news is that Suryakumar has been united with the MI squad for the ongoing season. 

Also Read: 'I AM THE BEST': Shashank Singh, who was signed by mistake, sends message to PBKS after 29-ball 61

Suryakumar Yadav joins Mumbai Indians squad

Suryakumar Yadav's last competitive game was in December 2023 when he scored a century off 56 balls in the third T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg. He sustained an ankle injury during that match. In addition to the ankle surgery, he also had a procedure for a sports hernia. Due to these injuries, he was unable to participate in India's three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which was their final T20I series before the World Cup in June.

Mumbai Indians are yet to win a match in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The Hardik Pandya-led side has played three matches in IPL 2024 thus far and has lost all of them. With Suryakumar Yadav now back in the side, the five-time champions would be rejuvenated for the upcoming challenges. If Suryakumar Yadav is fit, he will most likely make it to the playing XI straight away.  

Also Read: GT vs PBKS: Picked by 'mistake' in IPL Auction, Shashank Singh scores 61 off 29 to show his worth

Suryakumar Yadav's timely recovery is not just important for the Mumbai Indians fans but also for Team India's supporters as he is expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and the West Indies. 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 16:45 IST

