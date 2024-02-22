Advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made an eagerly awaited announcement on Thursday, unveiling the schedule for the first 21 matches of the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. With cricket enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the return of IPL action, defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to ignite the latest edition with an electrifying clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Also Read: NCA EXPOSES the TRUTH after Shreyas Iyer informs MCA he is unavailable for Ranji games due to injury

Advertisement

IPL 2024 Full schedule

This inaugural match promises an enthralling spectacle as it pits CSK's seasoned campaigner and former Indian captain, MS Dhoni, against RCB's stalwart batsman, Virat Kohli. Cricket aficionados are in for a treat as these two cricketing legends lock horns in what is expected to be a riveting encounter. The opening clash will be played on March 22 in Chennai.

Advertisement

🚨 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗦 - TATA #IPL2024 Schedule is HERE! 🤩



Get ready for the thrill, excitement and fun to begin! Save this post so you don't have to search for it again 🔍



It's #CSKvRCB, @msdhoni 🆚 @imVkohli in the opener! Who's your pick ? 👀#IPLSchedule #IPLonStar pic.twitter.com/oNLx116Uzi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 22, 2024

The IPL has long been celebrated for its ability to showcase the best cricketing talent from around the globe, and the excitement surrounding this season is palpable. Fans can expect an exhilarating blend of high-octane cricketing action, dramatic twists, and unforgettable moments as the tournament unfolds.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'He DOES NOT get enough credit. What a legend': AB de Villiers names Team India's UNSUNG HERO

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the commencement of IPL 2024, anticipation is mounting for what promises to be yet another thrilling chapter in the league's storied history. With CSK and RCB set to kick off proceedings in grand fashion, fans can look forward to being treated to a captivating display of skill, strategy, and sheer sporting brilliance.