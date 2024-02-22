Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 18:07 IST
Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni: Full schedule of IPL 2024 announced by BCCI, CSK vs RCB in opening match
With cricket enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the return of IPL action, defending champions CSK are set to ignite the latest edition with a clash against RCB.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made an eagerly awaited announcement on Thursday, unveiling the schedule for the first 21 matches of the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. With cricket enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the return of IPL action, defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to ignite the latest edition with an electrifying clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
Also Read: NCA EXPOSES the TRUTH after Shreyas Iyer informs MCA he is unavailable for Ranji games due to injury
Advertisement
IPL 2024 Full schedule
This inaugural match promises an enthralling spectacle as it pits CSK's seasoned campaigner and former Indian captain, MS Dhoni, against RCB's stalwart batsman, Virat Kohli. Cricket aficionados are in for a treat as these two cricketing legends lock horns in what is expected to be a riveting encounter. The opening clash will be played on March 22 in Chennai.
Advertisement
The IPL has long been celebrated for its ability to showcase the best cricketing talent from around the globe, and the excitement surrounding this season is palpable. Fans can expect an exhilarating blend of high-octane cricketing action, dramatic twists, and unforgettable moments as the tournament unfolds.
Advertisement
Also Read: 'He DOES NOT get enough credit. What a legend': AB de Villiers names Team India's UNSUNG HERO
As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the commencement of IPL 2024, anticipation is mounting for what promises to be yet another thrilling chapter in the league's storied history. With CSK and RCB set to kick off proceedings in grand fashion, fans can look forward to being treated to a captivating display of skill, strategy, and sheer sporting brilliance.
Advertisement
Published February 22nd, 2024 at 17:49 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.