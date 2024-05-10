Advertisement

The Gujarat Titans are getting ready to play the Chennai Super Kings, the reigning champions, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after three difficult games. With just 8 points, Shubman Gill and his team are presently mired at the bottom of the standings. Gujarat needs to win each of its final three games to maintain any chance of making the playoffs. But coming into this game after three straight defeats, confidence doesn't seem to be there. But in their most recent game against Punjab, Chennai was able to go back on track thanks to some excellent bowling from its players, all in spite of earlier worries. Now that they are facing off in this much awaited match, both teams have the opportunity to advance on the scoreboard.

Also Read:

Advertisement

IPL 2024, GT vs CSK: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Advertisement

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Sai Sudharsan

Advertisement

All-rounders: Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmed, Richard Gleeson

Advertisement

IPL 2024, GT vs CSK Toss Update

The IPL 2024, GT vs CSK match toss will take place on 07:00 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

IPL 2024, GT vs CSK Weather Report

Accuweather.com indicates that there is no likelihood of rain in Ahmedabad on April 10. There will be about 41% humidity. Rain is not likely to fall. There will be a 26 percent humidity level and an average wind speed of 13 km/h. However, the heat wave won't end.

Advertisement

Also Read:

IPL 2024, GT vs CSK Pitch Update

The World's largest Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad's slow pitch favours bowlers more in the opening half of the game. The side batting second has a superior record here because of the improved batting conditions that occur once the pitch settles down. In T20s, the average score is approximately 156.

IPL 2024, GT vs CSK Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted XI Team

Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmed, Sandeep Warrier

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted XI Team

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson, Matheesha Pathirana

Advertisement

IPL 2024, GT vs CSK Full Squad

Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Squad

Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly