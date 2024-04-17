Updated April 17th, 2024 at 07:42 IST
IPL 2024, GT vs DC: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XIs, toss update & more
IPL 2024, GT vs DC: Take a look at the Dream11 predictions for the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is halfway through and has been an incredible show, with record-breaking performances and incredible demonstrations of incredible skill and tenacity. This pattern is expected to continue in Match 32, which will take place in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium between the Delhi Capitals and the runners-up, the Gujarat Titans. Gujarat's squad is full of different match-winners who always step up to the plate and make sure the team wins; they have a reputation for flourishing in high-stress situations.
Conversely, after a rocky start to the competition, Delhi triumphed over the Lucknow Super Giants in an exciting match. Despite their continued mediocrity, this team is a real threat because they have players like David Warner on their roster. In Ahmedabad, will Delhi defeat Gujarat? Or will Gujarat still be the dominant team on home soil?
IPL 2024, GT vs DC: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details
IPL 2024, GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction picks
Captain: Shubman Gill
Vice Captain: David Warner
Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant
Batsmen: B Sai Sudharsan, Tristan Stubbs, Prithvi Shaw
All-rounders: Axar Patel
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohit Sharma
IPL 2024, GT vs DC Toss Update
The IPL 2024, GT vs DC match toss will take place on 07: 00 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
IPL 2024, GT vs DC Weather Report
As per accuweather.com, there will be no clouds in the sky. But because Ahmedabad will be experiencing dry heat, it will be extremely hot. There will be a 36-40 degree Celsius temperature range. By 11 PM IST, the humidity will rise from 17% at 7 PM to 26%.
IPL 2024, GT vs DC Pitch Update
It is anticipated that Ahmedabad will support bowlers and hitters equally. It pitches slowly. It has two different pitch types: red and black. The pitch of black soil is gradual and characterized by cracks. Two of the three games played at Narendra Modi Stadium have been won by the side chasing the lead. This pitch therefore helps the team making the chase.
IPL 2024, GT vs DC Predicted Playing XI
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma
IPL 2024, GT vs DC Full Squad
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope (WK), Swastik Chikara, Lizaad Williams
