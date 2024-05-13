Updated May 13th, 2024 at 07:32 IST
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XIs, toss update & more
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR: Take a look at the Dream11 prediction for the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
At the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders square off. Gujarat, who have won five of their twelve games, will need to win their next two games handily and hope that other outcomes go their way in order to have any chance. In contrast, Kolkata, who were the first side to secure a playoff berth, are virtually guaranteed a top-two finish because of their better net run rate. Gujarat's decisive victory over Chennai in their most recent game ended their three-game losing streak and damaged Chennai's chances of making the playoffs. Kolkata has been the club to beat and has shown a strong desire to qualify for the playoffs after losing out on them the previous two seasons. This game is expected to be an exciting spectacle with the ability to set the tone for the last week of the league stage, despite the different goals that each side has for itself. Ahead of the clash, take a look at the Dream11 predictions, pitch and weather report of the match.
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction picks
Captain: Sunil Narine
Vice Captain: Shubman Gill
Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt
Batsmen: David Miller, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sai Sudharsan
All-rounders: Andre Russell, Rashid Khan
Bowlers: Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohit Sharma
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Toss Update
The IPL 2024, GT vs KKR match toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Weather Report
On matchday, Ahmedabad's weather is predicted to be clear with a little probability of thunderstorms. AccuWeather estimates that the chance of precipitation is 25% and that of thunderstorms is 6%.
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Pitch Update
The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is thought to be batting-friendly, and batsmen love to spend their time batting in the middle of the plate. The Pacers have some assistance, particularly with the new ball because it has some turn and modest bounce. The spinners were also able to detect a tip to turn off the deck. The second half of the game will see easier batting. Since Ahmedabad is typically a chase-first location, the team that wins the toss will probably bowl first.
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Predicted Playing XI
Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted XI
Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted XI
Phil Salt (WK), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (C), Ramadneep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Full Squad
Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Squad
David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Robin Minz, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Shami (ruled out), Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squad
Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain
Published May 13th, 2024 at 07:32 IST