At the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders square off. Gujarat, who have won five of their twelve games, will need to win their next two games handily and hope that other outcomes go their way in order to have any chance. In contrast, Kolkata, who were the first side to secure a playoff berth, are virtually guaranteed a top-two finish because of their better net run rate. Gujarat's decisive victory over Chennai in their most recent game ended their three-game losing streak and damaged Chennai's chances of making the playoffs. Kolkata has been the club to beat and has shown a strong desire to qualify for the playoffs after losing out on them the previous two seasons. This game is expected to be an exciting spectacle with the ability to set the tone for the last week of the league stage, despite the different goals that each side has for itself. Ahead of the clash, take a look at the Dream11 predictions, pitch and weather report of the match.

IPL 2024, GT vs KKR: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Sunil Narine

Vice Captain: Shubman Gill

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batsmen: David Miller, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohit Sharma

IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Toss Update

The IPL 2024, GT vs KKR match toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Weather Report

On matchday, Ahmedabad's weather is predicted to be clear with a little probability of thunderstorms. AccuWeather estimates that the chance of precipitation is 25% and that of thunderstorms is 6%.

IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Pitch Update

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is thought to be batting-friendly, and batsmen love to spend their time batting in the middle of the plate. The Pacers have some assistance, particularly with the new ball because it has some turn and modest bounce. The spinners were also able to detect a tip to turn off the deck. The second half of the game will see easier batting. Since Ahmedabad is typically a chase-first location, the team that wins the toss will probably bowl first.

IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted XI

Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted XI

Phil Salt (WK), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (C), Ramadneep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Full Squad

Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Squad

David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Robin Minz, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Shami (ruled out), Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squad

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain