Updated April 4th, 2024 at 10:37 IST
IPL 2024, GT vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy tips, Predicted XI, toss update, team news & more
Ahead of the start of the GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match, let's take a peek at what could be the Dream11 combination of the match, and other pre-requisites.
The Gujarat Titans are gearing up to face off against the Punjab Kings in a high-stakes IPL 2024 clash. With a strong lineup featuring the likes of Abhinav Manohar, Kane Williamson, and Rashid Khan, the Titans will look to assert their dominance. On the other side, the Punjab Kings, led by Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada, will aim to secure a crucial victory. Expect a thrilling encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
GT vs PBKS: Predicted playing XI
Gujarat Titans Probable 11: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shubman Gill©, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Sai Sudharsan
Punjab Kings Probable 11: Shikhar Dhawan©, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh
Gujarat Titans Impact Players: Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar, Sharath BR, Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan
Punjab Kings Impact Players: T Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Riley Rossouw
GT vs PBKS Toss Update
The toss segment of the GT vs PBKS is scheduled to take place at 7 PM IST.
GT vs PBKS: Dream 11 Picks
- Keeper – Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow
- Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill (vc), Sai Sudharsan
- All-rounders – Sam Curran (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Liam Livingstone
- Bowlers – Mohit Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan
GT vs PBKS: Weather Report
On Thursday, the sky will be cloudy and the highest temperature will be 36°C. At least 29% of the air will be humid, and the wind will be blowing at 13 km/h.
GT vs PBKS: Pitch Report
Ahmedabad's pitch is challenging due to its irregular bounce. The ball has good surface grip, making timing strokes challenging. However, dew might have a role. You can therefore bowl first if you win the toss.
GT vs PBKS Squads
Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.
Punjab Kings
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.
Published April 4th, 2024 at 10:37 IST
