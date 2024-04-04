GT took 6 wickets in the first innings, but CSK secured 200+ runs as they secured 206 runs on the scoreboard. | Image: BCCI/IPL

The Gujarat Titans are gearing up to face off against the Punjab Kings in a high-stakes IPL 2024 clash. With a strong lineup featuring the likes of Abhinav Manohar, Kane Williamson, and Rashid Khan, the Titans will look to assert their dominance. On the other side, the Punjab Kings, led by Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada, will aim to secure a crucial victory. Expect a thrilling encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

GT vs PBKS: Predicted playing XI

Gujarat Titans Probable 11: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shubman Gill©, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Sai Sudharsan

Punjab Kings Probable 11: Shikhar Dhawan©, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh

Gujarat Titans Impact Players: Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar, Sharath BR, Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan

Punjab Kings Impact Players: T Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Riley Rossouw

GT vs PBKS Toss Update

The toss segment of the GT vs PBKS is scheduled to take place at 7 PM IST.

GT vs PBKS: Dream 11 Picks

Keeper – Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill (vc), Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders – Sam Curran (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers – Mohit Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan

GT vs PBKS: Weather Report

On Thursday, the sky will be cloudy and the highest temperature will be 36°C. At least 29% of the air will be humid, and the wind will be blowing at 13 km/h.

GT vs PBKS: Pitch Report

Ahmedabad's pitch is challenging due to its irregular bounce. The ball has good surface grip, making timing strokes challenging. However, dew might have a role. You can therefore bowl first if you win the toss.

GT vs PBKS Squads

Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.

Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.