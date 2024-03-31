Updated March 31st, 2024 at 12:36 IST
IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Updates: GT vs SRH
GT will take on SRH in the 12th match of the IPL 2024. Catch the live updates from the GT vs SRH match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score.
12: 31 IST, March 31st 2024
Gujarat Titans Predicted 11: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shubman Gill©, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted 11: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins©, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik
12: 31 IST, March 31st 2024
In Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, historic changes in the wicket have shaped a challenging pitch. The black soil has shifted the advantage towards slower bowlers. Batters must capitalize on powerplay overs within the 186-run average. As the match progresses, the wicket may slow down, favoring spin bowlers. It's anticipated to be a tough battle as the pitch offers a 60% advantage to pace bowling and 70% favoring batting.
12: 30 IST, March 31st 2024
On Sunday afternoon in Ahmedabad, there will be bright skies and a temperature of about 26°C. There will be an average wind speed of 10 km/h and a humidity level of about 38%.
12: 29 IST, March 31st 2024
IPL 2024, GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction picks
- Keepers – Heirich Klaasen (c), Wriddhiman Saha
- Batsmen – Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Sai Sudharsan
- All-rounders – Aiden Markram, Azmatullah Omarzai
- Bowlers – Pat Cummins, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan
12: 28 IST, March 31st 2024
The toss will take place at 3:00 PM as the match will start at 3:30 PM.
Published March 31st, 2024 at 12:36 IST
