Advertisement

Mumbai Indians suffered their 5th loss of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season when they lost to Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets in Jaipur on Monday. It was yet another case of MI failing to put a big score on the board while batting first as Hardik Pandya again struggled to make an impact with the bat.

MI have had a rough start to IPL 2024 despite replacing Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain before the start of the season. Things have exactly panned out the way the MI owners wanted as Mumbai are on the brink of getting eliminated from the IPL playoff positions. Hardik was asked about how he manages his captaincy while reacting to yet another loss in IPL 2024.

Advertisement

"After the game, it's not the right time to go to the players, everyone is professional, they know their roles. What we can do is learn from this game and the mistakes which we have made, rectify it and make sure that we don't make it. Progression is very important. Within the team, individually, we will have to accept our flaws and maybe work on those," Hardik said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We put ourselves in trouble early on. The way Tilak and Nehal batted - that was fantastic. I don't think that when we lost a couple of wickets early we thought we would even reach 180. We didn't finish well and that's why we were 10-15 runs short. We had to keep it within the stumps (while bowling). Early on in the powerplay, we gave a lot of width and I don't think it was our best day in the field as well. Overall, we did not put the right foot in the park and eventually, they outplayed us.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ | 'He is going to be a very good player': David Warner mesmerized by 21-year-old uncapped Indian star

Hardik also confirmed that he is not looking to make too many changes to the playing XI despite Mumbai losing their 5th game in 8 matches.

Advertisement

"I don't believe much in chip and chop, I like to back players and the focus would always be to play good cricket, sticking to our plans and making sure that we don't make the basic errors. Cricket is simple, as long as we keep it simple, it's nice," he concluded.

RR vs MI: Jazball hits Mumbai Indians

Yashasvi Jaiswal roared back to form with a terrific hundred after Sandeep Sharma's maiden five-for as a rampaging Rajasthan Royals hammered Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Monday.

Advertisement

After Sandeep returned 4-0-18-5 to record the best bowling figures this IPL, Jaiswal found form at last in Rajasthan's final home game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, flaying the Mumbai Indians attack during his 104 not out off 60 balls.

Despite a rain intervention delaying the proceedings, Rajasthan did not face much challenge in overhauling a 180-run target set by Mumbai Indians, reaching 183/1 in 18.4 overs.

Advertisement

The contest also witnessed India and RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal entering history books with 200 dismissals.

After Jaiswal put on 79 runs for the opening wicket with Jos Buttler (35, 25 balls, 6x4s), he added another unbeaten 109 for the second wicket with Sanju Samson (38 not out).

Advertisement

Jaiswal, who came into this IPL after an immensely successful five-Test series against England, had blown hot and cold. While he repeatedly got quick starts, Jaiswal was not able to convert those into anything substantial until this contest.

The 22-year-old finally overcame the obstacle, unleashing powerful pulls and delightful drives in his knock, which contained nine fours and seven sixes.

Advertisement

With this knock, Jaiswal joined Buttler to have scored a century for RR this season. Between them, the pair shares three centuries in this IPL already.

On a benign surface and up against a lopsided bowling attack, Jaiswal flourished right from the word go and went on to register a knock of highest quality — one that would bring him back in contention for a spot in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

The massive margin of win for the Royals, meanwhile, consolidated their position at the top of the points table.

The Sanju Samson-led side now has 14 points in its kitty with a Net Run Rate of 0.698 with the win firming up their claim for a spot in the playoffs.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)