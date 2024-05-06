‘He gives us free hand’: KKR star reveals Gautam Gambhir’s best quality as a mentor in IPL 2024

Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders dismantled Lucknow Super Giants in match 54 of IPL 2024 as they registered a daunting 98 run victory and leapfrogged Rajasthan Royals at the top of IPL standings.

The win means that KKR has now won 8 out of their 11 games and with 16 points they are on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2021. There have been a lot of heroes for KKR in their IPL 2024 campaign with splendid performances by players like Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Harshit Rana, Shreyas Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy to name a few.

Advertisement

But KKR star bowler Harshit Rana has said the architect behind the team’s success in IPL 2024 has been none other than the team’s mentor Gautam Gambhir.

Also Read | 'There has been havoc, teammates coming in & asking...': Shreyas Iyer

Advertisement

Gautam Gambhir’s best quality as a mentor revealed

Harshit Rana raved about what Gautam Gambhir has brought to the table for KKR in his post match comments after the win against LSG. Rana revealed that the best quality about Gautam Gambhir is that he has instilled a winning mentality into the dressing room and the team has followed the example set by Gambhir which has brought them success.

Advertisement

Aaj mai upar! 💜☁️ pic.twitter.com/lmdmllTKEe — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders)

“Not only this match, this entire season we have been focussing a lot on the style of cricket that Gautam Gambhir wants us to play. He has a lot of knowledge on how to turn games in our favour and it helps us a lot in the middle,” said Harshit Rana.

Advertisement

Harshit Rana further praised Gautam Gambhir for keeping plans simple and allowing the bowlers the freedom while bowling.

Also Read | Jonty Rhodes gives standing ovation to K Gowtham for THIS catch - WATCH

Advertisement

“Like today he gave the bowlers a free hand, to find the length to bowl depending on the wicket, and not to try too many things,” said Harshit Rana.

Gautam Gambhir captained Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 and in the time that he was away from Eden Gardens, KKR only reached the IPL playoffs twice. His return to the KKR dugout has certainly gone a long way as they are on the brink of another IPL playoffs and who knows their third IPL title might also be on the horizon.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)

