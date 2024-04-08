Advertisement

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season is in full flow, Andre Russell, one of the tournament's most powerful hitters, was seen checking the weight of his cricket bats. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) allrounder, known for his explosive batting and impactful bowling performances, was comparing the weight of his bats, which he had received from the manufacturers.

Also Read | IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live Score

Advertisement

Andre Russell showcases how heavy his bats are

Russell is shown methodically scrutinizing the bats he received from the manufacturers in a video posted by KKR on their social media handle, with the caption "Dre Russ' bats go through a weight training too." Each bat was weighed, and the results varied. The results were surprising, with one bat weighing 1299 grams and another weighing 1315 kg.

Advertisement

"I don't feel like that, though. This feels heavier. I want to take this (bat portion) off. This is heavy. Feel the bat. And then feel this one. So, even though this is saying it's lighter, it's heavier than this, which is weird," Russell expressed in the video.

Dre Russ’ bats go through a weight training too 😋💪 pic.twitter.com/NTHb9rKJNS — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 8, 2024

So far in the IPL 2024, Andre Russell has optimally utilised his stick. He will be looking forward to putting the weight of the bat behind the ball in KKR's next fixture. Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Chennai Super Kings next.

Also Read | Faf du Plessis draws flak in IPL 2024 after out-of-blue remark

Advertisement

CSK vs KKR IPL 2024: Preview

CSK and KKR are formidable competitors and whenever they collide a spectacle for the fans emerges. Something similar of the sort is expected when the two teams will take on each other on Monday. On the league table, KKR are faring better than CSK at the moment, but when it comes to head-to-head battle, CSK have acres of advantage over KKR. Both the teams have squared off 29 times in IPL. CSK have won 18 of these encounters, whereas KKR won 10 games against CSK. One match ended in a no result because of inclement weather. The form KKR are in they could enter with some momentum. However, it is always difficult to beat Chennai in Chennai. Thus, an intriguing encounter is set to take place, let's see who comes out on top.