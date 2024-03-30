Updated March 30th, 2024 at 17:49 IST
IPL 2024: In an eye pleasing visual Virat Kohli hands his special bat to Rinku Singh after RCB v KKR
In an eye pleasing visual, Virat Kohli could be seen meeting Rinku Singh following the culmination of RCB vs KKR match. Watch the video.
Virat Kohli and RCB had a forgetful outing against KKR at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. Batting first, the team posted a challenging total of 182 runs. However, it proved to be too little against the batting firepower of KKR. Kolkata eventually won the match by 7 wickets with 19 balls to spare.
Virat Kohli presents his bat to Rinku Singh
Following the culmination of the match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a video which showcased some pleasing scenes. Post the match, star batter Virat Kohli met KKR's exciting batsman, Rinku Singh. The meeting was captured on camera, displaying Kohli handing Rinku his special bat. Rinku Singh could be seen taking a good look at King Kohli's bat. Have a look at the clip shared on RCB's official X account.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Kolkata made a mockery of a chase
Virat Kohli scored his consecutive fifty in IPL 2024. However, the contribution fell under the losing cause. Courtesy of Kohli's 83 off 59, RCB got to a total of 182/6. But, it proved to be too little against KKR's fiery batting line-up. KKR chased down the score inside 17 overs with 7 wickets in hand.
Following the culmination of the match, RCB's batting general Virat Kohli is at the end of fans' fury. According to many enthusiasts, Kohli's strike rate led the team down. Moreover, they compared the RCB batter with KKR's pinch-hitting opener Sunil Narine. Chasing 183 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Narine took the attack to the RCB bowling and put on a quick-fire 47 in just 22 balls. Narine's knock gave KKR significant momentum and the team carried it forward and transitioned it into a 7-wicket win.
Published March 30th, 2024 at 17:49 IST
