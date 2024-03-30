Advertisement

Virat Kohli and RCB had a forgetful outing against KKR at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. Batting first, the team posted a challenging total of 182 runs. However, it proved to be too little against the batting firepower of KKR. Kolkata eventually won the match by 7 wickets with 19 balls to spare.

Virat Kohli presents his bat to Rinku Singh

Following the culmination of the match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a video which showcased some pleasing scenes. Post the match, star batter Virat Kohli met KKR's exciting batsman, Rinku Singh. The meeting was captured on camera, displaying Kohli handing Rinku his special bat. Rinku Singh could be seen taking a good look at King Kohli's bat. Have a look at the clip shared on RCB's official X account.

“One of the great things about this game are, we are constantly challenged. And no matter how experienced or inexperienced we are, we always have to find solutions,” says Coach Andy after our tough night against KKR.



Watch that and more from our dressing room chat. 📹… pic.twitter.com/MhT3rkmeSE — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 30, 2024

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Kolkata made a mockery of a chase

Virat Kohli scored his consecutive fifty in IPL 2024. However, the contribution fell under the losing cause. Courtesy of Kohli's 83 off 59, RCB got to a total of 182/6. But, it proved to be too little against KKR's fiery batting line-up. KKR chased down the score inside 17 overs with 7 wickets in hand.

Following the culmination of the match, RCB's batting general Virat Kohli is at the end of fans' fury. According to many enthusiasts, Kohli's strike rate led the team down. Moreover, they compared the RCB batter with KKR's pinch-hitting opener Sunil Narine. Chasing 183 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Narine took the attack to the RCB bowling and put on a quick-fire 47 in just 22 balls. Narine's knock gave KKR significant momentum and the team carried it forward and transitioned it into a 7-wicket win.