Updated March 12th, 2024 at 21:34 IST

IPL 2024: Jason Roy drops first reaction after IPL withdrawal, explains why he won't play

KKR opener Jason Roy pulls out of IPL 2024 for family time. Phil Salt replaces him, hoping to replicate his recent T20I heroics.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
  • 2 min read
Jason Roy, the explosive batsman from England, has withdrawn from participating in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League. As an opener for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Roy has decided to sit out this edition of the tournament, which precedes the T20 World Cup, citing the need to spend time with his family after an extended period on the road.

In an official statement released via the Kolkata Knight Riders, Roy explained his decision: "After much consideration, I have made the tough decision to miss this year's IPL. Having been away since the start of January, I need to get back to my family and have a refresh before a very busy year ahead. I will be supporting my friends and teammates at KKR throughout the tournament and wish them the best of luck."

To fill the void left by Roy, Kolkata Knight Riders have enlisted another dynamic batsman from England, Phil Salt. Salt, who previously represented the Delhi Capitals, was not picked during the 2024 auction but has now been acquired by KKR for his reserve price of 1.5 crore rupees.

The Indian Premier League confirmed the replacement in their statement: "Kolkata Knight Riders have named Phil Salt as a replacement for Jason Roy after the latter pulled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2024 owing to personal reasons. Having remained unsold in the auction after representing Delhi Capitals last year, this will be Salt's second season in the IPL."

"Bought at his reserve price of INR 1.5 crore, the aggressive wicket-keeper batter from England scored two consecutive T20I centuries against the West Indies in December last year. His 48-ball century in the 4th T20I at Trinidad is also the joint-fastest for England," the release further highlighted.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 20:53 IST

