IPL 2024, KKR vs MI: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XIs, toss update & more

This stage of the tournament is even more important because of how quickly the race for the Top 4 positions has intensified. There will undoubtedly be many suspenseful moments in tonight's match, which is already building into an exciting contest. The Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians are scheduled to face off at Eden Gardens, the site of the season's last game. With a 98-run thumping of Lucknow, Kolkata's better net run rate has vaulted them to the top of the table, overtaking Rajasthan. Mumbai, on the other hand, has had a difficult season overall and is currently the first club eliminated this season, sitting in second place. This season, they have had several difficulties and still haven't completely settled into a routine. Mumbai wants to return to winning ways, while Kolkata wants to secure their top spot with two more points. A thrilling competition is imminent, and take a look at the Dream11 predictions for the IPL clash.

IPL 2024, KKR vs MI: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Sunil Narine

Vice Captain: Phil Salt

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Tim David, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana

IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Toss Update

The IPL 2024, KKR vs MI match toss will take place at the Eden Gardens at 07:00 PM IST.

IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Weather Report

According to Accuweather.com, a thunderstorm is expected to arrive in Kolkata at 2:00 PM. The weather will be overcast for the duration of the game. Around 28 degrees Celsius will be the average temperature, with an 80–82 percent humidity level. At the location, the wind will gust to about 15 km/h.

IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Pitch Update

This season, the Kolkata wicket has been a batsman's dream come true, as KKR has pursued the highest total in IPL history here. Because of the humidity during the night, the dew may also be involved. For both captains to win the toss and choose to field first, 200 is the absolute minimum and a no-brainer.

IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Predicted Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted XI

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted XI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla

IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squad

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain

Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Squad

Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka