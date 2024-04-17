Advertisement

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals is set to be an enthralling T20 encounter, with both teams showcasing strong batting lineups and a diverse range of bowling options. With players like Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine in the Knight Riders squad, and talents such as Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Yuzvendra Chahal representing the Rajasthan Royals, the match promises an intense display of skill and strategy at the iconic Eden Gardens venue. Cricket enthusiasts can anticipate an action-packed fixture as these two powerhouses go head-to-head in this highly anticipated showdown.

Also Read: RCB captain Faf du Plessis absolutely dejected following loss vs SRH

Advertisement

IPL 2024, KKR vs RR: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction picks

Keeper – Sanju Samson (vc), Philip Salt

Batsmen – Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh

All-rounders – Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Riyan Parag

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult

IPL 2024, KKR vs RR Toss Update

The IPL 2024, KKR vs RR match toss will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 07:00 PM

IPL 2024, KKR vs RR Weather Report

Temperature: 32.0°C

Humidity: 66%

Conditions: Haze

The weather at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, is currently marked by haze, with a temperature of 32.0°C and a humidity level of 66%. These conditions are vital for teams and players to consider when formulating strategies and preparing for the match, as they may impact gameplay and stamina.

Advertisement

IPL 2024, KKR vs RR Pitch Update

The wicket at Eden Gardens in Kolkata has undergone a remarkable transformation over the years, shifting from a slow surface to one that is now favorable for batting since 2014. With batters needing to showcase their best skills to score runs and bowlers requiring accuracy in their line and length, the pitch is set to favor high-scoring games. The minimal impact of dew suggests that the toss might not heavily influence the outcome. The statistics indicate a 55% preference for pace bowling, 45% for spin bowling, and an average score of 175, signifying a conducive environment for batsmen. This comprehensive pitch report provides valuable insights for teams preparing for the upcoming RR vs KKR match at Eden Gardens.

Advertisement

IPL 2024, KKR vs RR Predicted Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Rinku Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Player Substitutes: Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Manish Pandey, Ankul Roy

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Avesh Khan

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals Impact Player Substitutes: Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Abid Mushtaq, Navdeep Saini

Also Read: 'That's one big major part': Parag reveals REASON behind his success

Advertisement

IPL 2024, KKR vs RR Full Squad

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Advertisement

Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.