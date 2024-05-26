Advertisement

After battling it out for over two months, it is Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have made it to the IPL 2024 Final. Both sides are expected to put their best foot forward to win the eminent trophy at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Chennai, however, only one will succeed. Aside from the title, a whopping prize money is also on offer. Both the winner and runner-up will attain a hefty sum following the culmination of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final.

Also Read | KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Closing Ceremony: Time, venue, performers & more

Advertisement

How much money the IPL 2024 winner will receive?

There is a reason why the Indian Premier League is famed as the cash-rich league. Upon reaching the final both KKR and SRH are ascertained to receive a big amount in crores, now it is the question of who will get what. A total of 33 crores will be distributed between the teams. The breakdown of it is that the winner will receive Rs. 20 crores, and the runner-up will get the consolation of Rs. 13 crores.

Advertisement

Besides the finalists, the remaining two teams, who attained a place in the playoffs will also be rendered with a handsome amount. Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will not return empty-handed. The team who has finished 3rd will receive Rs 7 crore, whereas the 4th positioned RCB will take Rs 6.5 crore.

Also Read | Pietersen's reacts to Aiden Markram's bowling mishap in SRH vs RR

Advertisement

How much money the Orange Cap winner and the Purple Cap winner will receive?

With 741 runs in 15 matches, Virat Kohli is the undisputed leader in the Orange Cap race and he will end up winning the cap. Kohli will receive Rs. 15 lakh for being the highest run-scorer of IPL 2024. As for the Purple Cap, Punjab Kings' Harshal Patel is topping the chart with 24 wickets. He will likely finish as the leading wicket-taker in the competition and will get Rs. 15 lakh for his remarkable performance throughout the season.

Advertisement

Following the conclusion of the match, an Emerging Player of the Season and Most Valuable Player of the Season will also be adjudged. The recognised Emerging Player will receive Rs. 20 lakh and the MVP will get Rs. 12 lakh rupees.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹 🔥



The clock is ticking towards history in the making 🥳⏳



Who will emerge victorious in the summit clash - 💜 or 🧡



⏰ 7:30 PM IST

💻 https://t.co/4n69KTTxCB

📱 Official IPL App #TATAIPL | #KKRvSRH | #Final | #TheFinalCall pic.twitter.com/IblEEugyR6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Also Read | Pat Cummins to take Shane Warne's IPL Legacy forward if he wins final

IPL 2024 awards summary

Here's a quick summary of what all awards will be presented following the end of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final and the cash prize associated with each.

IPL awards and prize money:

Advertisement

Winner: Rs 20 crore

Runners-up: Rs 13 crore

3rd Placed Team: 7 crore

4th Placed Team: Rs 6.5 crore

Emerging Player of the tournament: Rs 20 lakh

Orange Cap: Rs 15 Lakh

Purple Cap: Rs 15 lakh

Most Valuable Player: Rs 12 lakh

Power Player of the Season: Rs 15 lakh

Super Striker of the Season: Rs 15 lakh

Game Changer of the Season: Rs 12 lakh