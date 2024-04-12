Updated April 11th, 2024 at 11:46 IST
IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders gets a VITAL BOOST in middle-order; Star batter returns to team camp
The Kolkata Knight Riders will receive a boost as one of their top reinforcements has made his way back to the team camp and could be in action again soon.
The Kolkata Knight Riders have been a force to reckon with since the start of the IPL 2024 season. The team has delivered to various extents with the bat, and with Gautam Gambhir back in the mix, it was a dream come true for the fans as the team is putting up a solid performance on the pitch. The return of Shreyas Iyer has benefited the team, with the middle order being the talk of the town. But the team will have more reinforcement in their arsenal as a top player of the team is all set to return to action.
Star-KKR player returns to team camp, expected to be in action for IPL matches soon
The Kolkata Knight Riders received a big boost in their batting line-up as one of the team's top stars, Nitisha Rana. The southpaw batter, who led KKR in IPL 2024 in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, was suffering with a fractured finger and was out of action for a significant amount of time. However, as per multiple reports, Rana returned to the camp on Tuesday, which is a sigh of relief for the team. The two-time IPL champs now have a middle-order batter in an already boosted line-up, which is filled with the likes of Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, and youngblood Angkrish Raghuvanshi.
Rana competed in KKR's opening match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad but could not function enough with the bat. The southpaw batter was able to score just nine runs off 11 balls. He remained MIA as he nursed his injury, and his return will add more depth to the batting arsenal of the Purple squad.
Nitish Rana stood up as the skipper for KKR when Shreyas Iyer was out due to injury. Even though the team could not qualify for the playoffs last year, the team's grit was on display, and batter Rinku Singh emerged as a standout performer which gave him his big break.
