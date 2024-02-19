Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 19th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders replaces England star Gus Atkinson with Dushmantha Chameera

Chameera, who comes aboard at a reserve price of INR 50 Lakh, brings his formidable pace and ability to trouble batters with his bowling to the KKR lineup.

Republic Sports Desk
Dushmantha Chameera
Dushmantha Chameera | Image:IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced Dushmantha Chameera as the replacement for England's Gus Atkinson in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Chameera, who comes aboard at a reserve price of INR 50 Lakh, brings his formidable pace and ability to trouble batters with his swing and seam movements to the KKR lineup. 

KKR replaces Gus Atkinson with Dushmantha Chameera

Reports suggest that Gus Atkinson withdrew from IPL 2024 to manage his workload effectively. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had secured Atkinson during the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai for INR 1 crore. However, Atkinson conveyed to KKR his inability to take part in the upcoming IPL season and requested to be released. Consequently, KKR opted to enlist Dushmantha Chameera as his replacement.

Having previously played for Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 and 2021 IPL seasons respectively, Dushmantha Chameera most recently represented Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 season, where he amassed nine wickets from 12 matches.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

