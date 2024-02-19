Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced Dushmantha Chameera as the replacement for England's Gus Atkinson in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Chameera, who comes aboard at a reserve price of INR 50 Lakh, brings his formidable pace and ability to trouble batters with his swing and seam movements to the KKR lineup.

KKR replaces Gus Atkinson with Dushmantha Chameera

Reports suggest that Gus Atkinson withdrew from IPL 2024 to manage his workload effectively. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had secured Atkinson during the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai for INR 1 crore. However, Atkinson conveyed to KKR his inability to take part in the upcoming IPL season and requested to be released. Consequently, KKR opted to enlist Dushmantha Chameera as his replacement.

Also Read: 'Longest 48 hours of our lives': R Ashwin's wife shares FULL story of FAMILY ORDEAL

Advertisement

Having previously played for Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 and 2021 IPL seasons respectively, Dushmantha Chameera most recently represented Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 season, where he amassed nine wickets from 12 matches.

🚨 NEWS 🚨@KKRiders name Dushmantha Chameera as replacement for Gus Atkinson.



More details 🔽 #TATAIPLhttps://t.co/ioBPp22mGi — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Mitchell Starc of Australia was sold as the most expensive player in IPL 2024 auction, fetching a record-breaking sum of INR 24 crore. He was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders. Australian skipper Pat Cummins became the second-most expensive player sold at the auction. He was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for INR 20 crore.

Also Read: IND vs ENG: Elite pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be UNAVAILABLE for 4th Test in Ranchi - Reports

Advertisement

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to begin sometime in March or April. The BCCI is yet to officially announce the roster for the cash-rich tournament. The last season of the IPL was won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final.