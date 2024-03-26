×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

KP responds after Virat Kohli's blunt response to Pietersen's 'regardless of performance' comment

Kevin Pietersen said Kohli should be picked for the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies for the "good of the game regardless of his performances".

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Kevin Pietersen responds to Virat Kohli
Kevin Pietersen responds to Virat Kohli | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen praised Virat Kohli for turning his teammates into “out and out athletes”. Pietersen called him the man responsible for an incredible turnaround in Indian cricket. Pietersen has earlier while commentating said Kohli should be picked in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies for the "good of the game regardless of his performances". However, this statement got noticed by Kohli.

In a subtle message after guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to victory over Punjab Kings on Monday, Kohli said he has still got the the game to thrive in the T20 format and doesn't just see himself as a vehicle to grow the game globally.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | 'People talk alot': Virat Kohli's no-nonsense reply to Bhogle's 'strike-rate' jibe on his face

IPL 2024: KP responds to Virat Kohli's jibe

Following Kohli's comments, which created a flutter, Pietersen told Star Sports, "One of the things that everyone will remember and will create the greatest memories as a player will be him finishing innings and being one the greatest finishers of all time.

"One of the things that he has done for Indian cricket is he has turned Indian cricketers into athletes, out and out athletes, and while doing so, he's not just talked the talk. He has walked the walk, and you can see that." Speaking about his commitment to his team, Pietersen added, "When he is running between the wickets, his full commitment, energy and desire is to be the best and he is the best.

Advertisement

"That starts before the field, that starts with diet, the energy he puts in the gym, with the sacrifices that he has made to walk the walk because when you talk the talk, you have to walk the walk.

"That's what all the other players who have played under you are following you, watch you. The turnaround in Indian cricket is because of what he has done." South African legend and Kohli's former RCB teammate AB de Villiers too is in awe of the Indian batting mainstay.

Advertisement

Speaking on JioCinema after Kohli's match-winning 49-ball 76 on Monday night, De Villiers said, "I could see it in his eyes, this guy meant business tonight and nobody was going to stand in his way. Unfortunately, he didn't finish it at the back end. He would have wanted to.

"Knowing him, he will be analysing tonight in his room, 'Why didn't I finish that game?' He's very hard on himself sometimes. He's creeping up there on the list of most 50+ scores with the other guys in IPL history.

Advertisement

"He's an amazing player, he played fantastically well tonight. He kept it together, kept them in the game. Well played, Virat." 

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 16:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Japan is presently working to co-produce a next generation fighter jet with the UK and Italy.

Japan to Sell Fighter Jet

a minute ago
PM Modi speaks to Sandeshkhali victim Rekha Patra

PM Modi Calls Rekha Patra

2 minutes ago
Over 800 Challans Issued On Holi For Drunk Driving: Delhi Police

Over 800 Challans Issued

7 minutes ago
IRDAI Issues Series of Regulations, Tweaks Rules On Insurance Policy Surrender Charges

IRDAI Host Regulations

10 minutes ago
Julian Assange

WikiLeaks Assange

11 minutes ago
A wild pig killed pne person in Jharkhand's Simdega and injured six.

J'khand Wild Pig Attack

18 minutes ago
Angel Di Maria

Di Maria threatened

19 minutes ago
Seshu

Seshu Dies Aged 60

19 minutes ago
India vs Afghanistan LIVE streaming

IND vs AFG

20 minutes ago
PM Modi to address rally in Meerut

India News Live

20 minutes ago
India Firmly Supports Philippines In Upholding Its National Sovereignty: EAM S Jaishankar

India Supports Philippin

22 minutes ago
Eurozone fiscal policy 2025

EU green bonds

24 minutes ago
Zee Entertainment

Zee forms panel

25 minutes ago
Lebanon vs Australia LIVE Streaming: How to watch

Lebanon vs Australia LIVE

26 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen responds to Virat Kohli

KP responds to Kohli

29 minutes ago
MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP candidate from Udhampur Lok Sabha Seat

Lok Sabha Polls

33 minutes ago
Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu

Alibaba scraps arm's IPO

36 minutes ago
Abhay Thakur Appointed as India's Next Ambassador To Myanmar

India's Next Ambassador

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'My Janmabhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  2. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports 19 hours ago

  3. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  4. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks to Ishan Kishan post IPL game

    Sports 20 hours ago

  5. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo