Updated April 12th, 2024 at 10:13 IST

IPL 2024, LSG vs DC: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XIs, toss update & more

IPL 2024, LSG vs DC: Take a look at the Dream11 predictions for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rishabh Pant fined by BCCI
Rishabh Pant fined by BCCI | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will square off in another thrilling game at the gorgeous Ekana Cricket Stadium as the IPL 2024 gets underway. Lucknow enters the match with a lot of confidence following a comfortable victory. Their bowling strength has been on display as they have won three straight games despite defending targets, which is an impressive run of success. Lucknow seems balanced and wants to make it four games in a row without a loss. Conversely, Delhi has had difficulty; in five games, they have only managed one victory. DC's bowlers must do better if they are to turn around. Will the Super Giants' winning streak be ended by the Capitals? Or will LSG maintain its hegemony?

Also Read: 'You can't be a one-trick pony': Jasprit Bumrah gives his real thoughts on RCB performance for MI

IPL 2024, LSG vs DC: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice Captain: David Warner

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, Tristan Stubbs, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishant Sharma

IPL 2024, LSG vs DC Toss Update

The IPl 2024, LSG vs DC Toss will take place on Friday, April 12th, 2024 at 07:00 PM 

IPL 2024, LSG vs DC Weather Report

On April 12, there won't be any clouds in the sky over Lucknow. Nonetheless, the temperature will range from 29 to 35 degrees Celsius. Accuweather.com predicts that the humidity will rise from 21% at 07:00 PM to 34% at 11:00 PM IST.

Also Read: 'Is this Gully Cricket or professional cricket': IPL 2024 umpiring in MI vs RCB match gets BLASTED

IPL 2024, LSG vs DC Pitch Update

While batsmen might receive some support occasionally, bowlers are believed to be favoured in Lucknow. The pitch's nature is erratic and can only be assessed on a particular day. There haven't been many T20 games played here. However, Rohit Sharma struck a century on a twisting track during India's opening Twenty20 International match at this location. In the previous game played here, Lucknow defeated Gujarat Titans with a score of 33 runs thanks to a 5-wicket performance by LSG's Yash Thakur in 3.5 overs.

IPL 2024, LSG vs DC Predicted Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, M Siddharth

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

IPL 2024, LSG vs DC Full Squad

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

DELHI CAPITALS: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara, Lizaad Williams. 

Published April 12th, 2024 at 10:13 IST

