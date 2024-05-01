Advertisement

Mumbai Indians have found themselves in a tough juncture as they have plummeted down to the bottom half of the points table in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Once seen as a dominant force and having held the titles five times, the team has been going through a rough phase since they began their campaign under a new leadership in Hardik Pandya. After they lost to LSG in their latest clash, more trouble was in place for the visiting team as the IPL found them guilty of a code breach, making it their second offence of the season.

Mumbai Indians REPRIMANDED as Hardik Pandya and other players fined for slow over-rate

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined ₹24 lakh for his team's second slow over-rate offence in the Indian Premier League, which occurred during their match against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Sports City. Mumbai fell by four wickets to Lucknow in their away match on Tuesday. Since it is the team's second offence, all the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, received individual fines. The Players were fined ₹6 lakh or 25% of their respective match fees, whichever was less.

"Mr Hardik Pandya, Captain, Mumbai Indians has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 48 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants on April 30, 2024," the IPL said in a statement.

"As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 24 Lac.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 Lac or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," it added.

The hosts' bowlers crippled the top-order in their match against LSG, and even with contributions from Ishan Kishan, Tim David, and Nehal Wadhera, they stammered at 144/7. It was a low-scoring match in the intense IPL 2024 season. Marcus Stoinis' composed fifty-run innings complemented the great bowling performance of the Lucknow Super Giants, increasing their chances of advancing to the postseason. MI lost four wickets during the powerplay and put themselves in a difficult situation by bowling poorly as well.