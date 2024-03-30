×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 11:19 IST

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, playing XIs, toss update & more

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS: Take a look at the Dream11 Predictions of the IPL match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Punjab Kings.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
KL Rahul with his LSG Team Members
केएल राहुल अपनी IPL टीम LSG के सदस्यों के साथ | Image:IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Lucknow Super Giants will face off against the Punjab Kings in the upcoming T20 match of the IPL. With a major home advantage for the Lucknow Super Giants will eye to give a tough challenge to Punjab Kings, this highly anticipated match promises to be a riveting encounter. Key players from both teams, including KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Shikhar Dhawan, and Chris Woakes, are set to showcase their talent at Ekana Sports City, Lucknow.

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, live streaming & more details

LSG vs PBKS Predicted Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

LSG vs PBKS Toss update

The toss for the LSG vs PBKS match will take place at 7:00 PM.

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction picks

  • Keepers – Lokesh Rahul (c), Nicholas Pooran
  • Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Jonny Bairstow, Deepak Hooda
  • All-rounders – Marcus Stoinis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran
  • Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS Weather Report

In Lucknow, the nighttime temperature on Saturday will drop to 30°C. The humidity index may reach 50%, indicating muggy conditions, while the average wind speed will be about 11 km/h.

Also Read: Riyan Parag shares his struggles after his incredible knock in RR vs DC

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS Pitch Update

Ekana Stadium's pitch is a sluggish wicket with little bounce. The ball will not come onto the bat correctly, which makes it difficult for the hitters. The spinners will grow more efficient as the game goes on. It will be challenging to bat second as a result.

Also Read: RR vs DC: Backstage video emerges of FRUSTRATED Rishabh Pant smashes bat

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS Full Squad

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 11:19 IST

