Lucknow Super Giants was clinical while registering a 33-run win over Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2024 match here on Sunday.

The Gujarat side could not mount a strong chase of 164, and ended at 130 all out as LS'’s pacer Yash Thakur (5/30) and spinner Krunal Pandya (3/11) came up with impact efforts.

For GT, only opener B Sai Sudharsan (31, 23b) could offer some resistance.

Earlier, Marcus Stoinis made a fine fifty as LSG made 163 for five.

LSG rode on Stoinis' (58, 43b, 4x4s, 2x6s) solid effort to reach a par total.

Other contributions came from skipper KL Rahul (33, 31b) and Nicholas Pooran (32, 22b).

For GT, pacers Umesh Yadav and Darshan Nalkande took two wickets apiece.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 163 for five in 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 58, KL Rahul 33, Nicholas Pooran; Umesh Yadav 2/22, Darshan Nalkande 2/21) beat Gujarat Titans: 130 all out in 18.5 overs (Sai Sudharsan 31; Yash Thakur 5/30, Krunal Pandya 3/11) by 33 runs.