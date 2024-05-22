Advertisement

In a high-stakes IPL 2024 Eliminator match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) held in Ahmedabad, an umpiring error sparked significant controversy. The incident occurred in the 15th over with Avesh Khan bowling to Dinesh Karthik. Avesh's delivery struck Karthik on the pads, leading the on-field umpire to raise his finger, declaring him out leg-before-wicket (LBW).

However, Karthik opted for a review. In a surprising turn of events, the TV umpire overturned the on-field decision after examining just one camera angle. This angle showed a spike on the ultraedge, suggesting that the ball might have hit Karthik's bat before hitting the pads. But another replay angle indicated that the ball had made contact with the pad first.

The decision to overturn the on-field call caused immediate uproar. RR players and their support staff in the dugout were visibly displeased, expressing their frustration at the perceived oversight. The incident has raised questions about the consistency and accuracy of the Decision Review System (DRS) and the procedures followed by the TV umpire.

That was clear out. Even Dinesh Karthik new it 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/fcktOT10lf — Yash Godara(KKR KA PARIVAR) (@105of70Mumbai)

RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator of the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

Shimron Hetmyer will bolster the RR batting as 'impact' substitute player. RCB are going with the same side that beat Chennai Super Kings in a must-win game to seal the play-offs berth.

The winner of the eliminator will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in qualifier two. Kolkata Knight Riders are already through to the final with a win against SRH in qualifier one on Tuesday.