Updated March 24th, 2024 at 17:32 IST

IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants stopped due to bizarre reason

The incident occurred just two balls into the match with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler batting for RR.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
RR vs LSG
RR vs LSG | Image:JioCinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
During the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, play had to be temporarily suspended due to a malfunctioning spider cam wire that fell onto the ground. 

Also Read: Shubman Gill attributes IPL captaincy debut success to influence of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma

RR vs LSG match interrupted

The incident occurred just two balls into the match with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler batting for RR. Ground staff promptly intervened, but it took some time to clear the wire and ensure player safety. Play resumed shortly after, with both teams eager to kick off their IPL 2024 campaign with a win.

In the 4th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and opted to bat first against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Also Read: Just a matter of time before Rishabh Pant regains form: Navjot Sidhu

Samson smashed a brilliant half-century to help RR post a respectable total in the innings. Earlier, Jaiswal contributed with 24 off 12 balls. Riyan Parag hit 43 off 29 balls. 

Both Rajasthan and Lucknow are contesting their opening match of the 17th IPL season and are determined to start with a victory. Both sides will be eager to register a win in their inaugural match of the season. 

During the toss, Samson announced that Riyan Parag would bat at number four for RR, and highlighted Rovman Powell as a potential impact player during the game.

Published March 24th, 2024 at 17:32 IST

