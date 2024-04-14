Advertisement

The 'daddy of all battles,' or the IPL's El Clasico, is about to begin at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium as the Mumbai Indians take on the Chennai Super Kings. This rivalry, which has existed since the competition's inception, has given cricket fans worldwide many unforgettable encounters and allowed both well-known and lesser-known players to make history. Mumbai enters this match fresh off two significant home victories following three straight losses, and they suddenly look like the threatening team they should be. Chennai has performed admirably at home but has suffered away from home.

Whether either club is in form or not, Mumbai vs. Chennai is usually a fierce match, and the fact that both are riding high on the wave will just fan the flames. Can Mumbai defeat their opponents and maintain their scorching form at home? Or will Chennai put up a remarkable performance that will hush the Wankhede crowd?

IPL 2024, MI vs CSK: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction picks MI vs CSK

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice Captain: Hardik Pandya

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Maheesh Theekshana

IPL 2024, MI vs CSK Toss Update MI vs CSK

The IPL 2024, MI vs CSK Toss will take place at the Wankhede Stadium on 07:00 PM

IPL 2024, MI vs CSK Weather Report MI vs CSK

Mumbai's weather is expected to be clear with no rain, making it an ideal place to test one's physical fortitude. Peak temperatures of 36 degrees Celsius are predicted, accompanied by moderate winds of 19 km/h. But with a high humidity of 61%, it can feel even hotter, which would be difficult for players and spectators.

IPL 2024, MI vs CSK Pitch Update MI vs CSK

The Wankhede Stadium pitch has been a fantastic batting track, making 200-run targets easy to clinch. Once the batters put in the effort, run-making has not been an issue. Mumbai will therefore probably have a batting-friendly wicket in this match as well, and whomever wins the toss would probably choose to field first.

IPL 2024, MI vs CSK Predicted Playing XI MI vs CSK

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

IPL 2024, MI vs CSK Full Squad MI vs CSK

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.