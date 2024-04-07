Updated April 7th, 2024 at 08:05 IST
IPL 2024, MI vs DC: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XIs, toss update & more
IPL 2024, MI vs DC: Take a look at the Dream11 predictions for the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.
The legendary Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the twentieth IPL match between the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Wankhede Stadium, which is well-known for its friendly pitch, new surface, and small boundaries, creates an exciting atmosphere for high-scoring Twenty20 matches and attracts a lot of cricket fans. For Mumbai, who have had a difficult season thus far after losing their first three games, the impending encounter is of utmost importance. On the other hand, Delhi comes into the match fresh off their first-ever tournament triumph, which they achieved over Chennai in their previous match. All eyes will be on Mumbai and Delhi as they compete for supremacy in Match number 20 of the Indian T20 League, setting up an exciting duel at Wankhede Stadium. Each club is hoping to secure a vital win and move up the points table in an attempt to qualify for the playoffs.
IPL 2024, MI vs DC: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details
IPL 2024, MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction picks
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Vice Captain: David Warner
Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant
Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel
Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed
IPL 2024, MI vs DC Toss Update
The IPL 2024, MI vs DC match toss will take place on Sunday, April 07th, at 03:00 PM.
IPL 2024, MI vs DC Weather Report
As per Accuweather.com, there won't be any clouds in the Mumbai skyline. The mercury will be around 34 and 31 degrees Celsius, with a humidity increase from 24 percent at 3 PM to 40 percent in the evening.
IPL 2024, MI vs DC Pitch Update
Wankhede's pitch is favourable to both bowlers and hitters. In the early overs, it will aid seamers in swinging the ball, while in the middle overs, spinners will be utilized. Although hitting can be difficult at times, batters may be more inclined to take big pitches if the boundaries are shorter.
IPL 2024, MI vs DC Predicted Playing XI
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
IPL 2024, MI vs DC Full Squad
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka.
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Salam, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.
