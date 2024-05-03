Advertisement

One of the strongest rivalries in the IPL will be on display in match number 51 of the 2024 season, as the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders square off at the storied Wankhede Stadium. MI is fervently hoping to defeat an elite Kolkata team. Mumbai had only three victories from ten games this season because to their inconsistent play. If they want to get to the playoff stage of the competition, they will need to win all four and hope that other teams give up points. Moving on, Kolkata has won six of their nine games to date, giving them 12 points. A few more victories in their next five games will almost certainly guarantee a postseason berth. Mumbai can always be a threat at home, regardless of the opponent, and with the West vs. East rivalry brewing, this game promises to be entertaining to watch. Kolkata, on the other hand, has the wins under their belt and a far more cohesive squad.

IPL 2024, MI vs KKR: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Sunil Narine

Vice Captain: Phil Salt

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Gerald Coetzee

IPL 2024, MI vs KKR Toss Update

The IPL 2024, MI vs KKR match toss will take place at the Wankhede Stadium on 07:00 PM IST.

IPL 2024, MI vs KKR Weather Report

Accuweather.com states that there is no likelihood of rain in Mumbai on May 3. At the beginning of the match, the temperature is probably going to be about thirty degrees Celsius. With the expected humidity of roughly 70%, dew may be a major factor in the second innings.

IPL 2024, MI vs KKR Pitch Update

In India, Wankhede Stadium is a high-scoring ground with little opportunities for bowlers. The new ball will move a little bit early, but the batting conditions will be excellent. The pitch may be able to assist Pacers since there has been some minor seam movement. But because of its short square borders, Wankhede Stadium is more favourable to hitters. The pitch has strong bounce and carry and is level. Batting second will give the team an advantage.

IPL 2024, MI vs KKR Predicted Playing XI

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted XI

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy

IPL 2024, MI vs KKR Full Squad

Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Squad

Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squad

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain