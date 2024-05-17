Advertisement

The legendary Wankhede Stadium will host the final home game of the 2024 Indian Premier League between the local side, the Mumbai Indians, and the visiting Lucknow Super Giants. Both clubs want to finish the season strong, while Mumbai wants to play spoiler and throw off Lucknow's plans. Mumbai was the first team out of the competition and hasn't had the best of seasons. They will, nevertheless, be anxious to claim a victory and stay out of last place on the points table. Conversely, Lucknow's chances of making the playoffs are in doubt following their defeat to Delhi in their most recent match. After losing three straight games, the squad is lacking confidence. They will be looking to improve their net run rate against Mumbai, which is a vital component of their postseason hopes. Ahead of the clash, take a look at the Dream11 predictions and tips for the upcoming match-up.

IPL 2024, MI vs LSG: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice Captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Piyush Chawla

IPL 2024, MI vs LSG Toss Update

The IPL 2024, MI vs LSG match toss will take place at the Wankhede Stadium at 07:00 PM IST

IPL 2024, MI vs LSG Weather Report

The weather forecast indicates that there is no possibility of rain on May 17 in the evening. But since the evening is predicted to have a humidity of roughly 77%, dew could play a big part in the second half of the match.

IPL 2024, MI vs LSG Pitch Update

For batsmen, the Wankhede pitch has proven to be either extremely favourable or difficult. Batsmen may unleash their strokes against the bowlers with ease on one pitch, while pacers can find opportunities for spin and seam movement on the other. It seems like the better course of action to bowl first, regardless of the pitch.

IPL 2024, MI vs LSG Predicted Playing XI

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted XI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah,

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Predicted XI

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c)(wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen Ul Haq, Arshad Khan

IPL 2024, MI vs LSG Full Squad

Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Squad

Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Full Squad

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd.Arshad Khan