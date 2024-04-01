×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 11:44 IST

IPL 2024, MI vs RR: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XI, toss update & more

IPL 2024, MI vs RR: Take a look at the Dream11 Predictions of the IPL match between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Trent Boult Comment on Hardik Pandya
MI vs RR | Image:IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

It's an electrifying showdown as the Mumbai Indians take on the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024. With a dynamic roster featuring star players such as Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, the Indians are poised to showcase their explosive batting and formidable bowling against the Royals. Led by Sanju Samson and bolstered by the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler, the Royals are geared up for a thrilling clash at Wankhede Stadium. However, there are major concerns about Mumbai Indians’ fan base, as they have been divided into two ever since Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of the franchise. Some fans were unhappy with the decision to remove Rohit the captain who has served as the franchise’s leader for over a decade, and led them to 5 IPL trophies. 

Also Read: MS Dhoni, 42, shows he is still the KING of IPL with destructive knock

Advertisement

IPL 2024, MI vs RR: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, live streaming & more details

MI vs RR Predicted Playing XI

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan.

Advertisement

MI vs RR Toss update

The toss for the MI vs RR match will take place at 7:00 PM.

Advertisement

IPL 2024, MI vs RR  Dream11 Prediction picks

  • Wicket-Keepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson
  • Batters: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma
  • All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag (VC), Naman Dhir
  • Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
  • Captain: Rohit Sharma (C)
  • Vice-Captain: Riyan Parag (VC)

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Weather Report

The weather at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the MI vs RR match is currently at 33.0°C with 40% humidity. Additionally, there are reports of smoke in the area.

Advertisement

Also Read: Riyan Parag shares his struggles after his incredible knock in RR vs DC

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Pitch Update

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, known for its flat pitch and small boundaries, offers favorable conditions for batting. Pacers may find early swing, and spinners could get some turn, but batters are likely to dominate. Chasing is recommended due to the dew factor. The pitch typically favors batting with an average score of 205, making it more conducive to pace bowling (60%) than spin bowling (40%). Overall, it's an 80% batting pitch and 20% bowling pitch.

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Full Squad

MI: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka.

RR: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian.

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 11:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jawaharlal Nehru

JL Nehru on Katchatheevu

a few seconds ago
Key BJP Meeting Over Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto to Begin Shortly | LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a few seconds ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant REPRIMANDED by BCCI

a few seconds ago
Monkey Man

Monkey Man Update

2 minutes ago
EAM Jaishankar on Katchatheevu Issue

Jaishankar on Katchatheev

4 minutes ago
Vashu Bhagnani file photo

Shaitaan's UK Connection

7 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya emotional in T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit to captain MI vs RR

7 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

15 Day Judicial Custody

9 minutes ago
Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma

Gill and Abhishek fight?

12 minutes ago
Katchatheevu Island

The Katchatheecvu Issue

14 minutes ago
Standing from Left to Right - David Bousquet, Vladimir Popov

Mahindra Aerostructures

20 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

20 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

22 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

22 minutes ago
Mamaearth parent Honasa listing

Antique initiates hold

23 minutes ago
MP: ASI Continues Survey of Disputed Bhojshala Complex, Muslim Body Submits Objection

Bhojashala ASI Survey

23 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

Kejriwal Demand

24 minutes ago
Government stake sale collection

Government in FY24

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World14 hours ago

  2. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News15 hours ago

  3. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo