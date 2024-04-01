Advertisement

It's an electrifying showdown as the Mumbai Indians take on the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024. With a dynamic roster featuring star players such as Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, the Indians are poised to showcase their explosive batting and formidable bowling against the Royals. Led by Sanju Samson and bolstered by the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler, the Royals are geared up for a thrilling clash at Wankhede Stadium. However, there are major concerns about Mumbai Indians’ fan base, as they have been divided into two ever since Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of the franchise. Some fans were unhappy with the decision to remove Rohit the captain who has served as the franchise’s leader for over a decade, and led them to 5 IPL trophies.

IPL 2024, MI vs RR: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, live streaming & more details

MI vs RR Predicted Playing XI

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan.

MI vs RR Toss update

The toss for the MI vs RR match will take place at 7:00 PM.

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction picks

Wicket-Keepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag (VC), Naman Dhir

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Captain: Rohit Sharma (C)

Vice-Captain: Riyan Parag (VC)

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Weather Report

The weather at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the MI vs RR match is currently at 33.0°C with 40% humidity. Additionally, there are reports of smoke in the area.

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Pitch Update

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, known for its flat pitch and small boundaries, offers favorable conditions for batting. Pacers may find early swing, and spinners could get some turn, but batters are likely to dominate. Chasing is recommended due to the dew factor. The pitch typically favors batting with an average score of 205, making it more conducive to pace bowling (60%) than spin bowling (40%). Overall, it's an 80% batting pitch and 20% bowling pitch.

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Full Squad

MI: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka.

RR: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian.