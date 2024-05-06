Advertisement

The anticipation grows with each passing week as the IPL 2024 season approaches its critical junctures. At the storied Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off in match number fifty-five. Hyderabad is still in a strong position to make the playoffs, whereas Mumbai's chances of making it are virtually gone going into this game. The five-time champion Mumbai Indians are coming off a loss to Kolkata that has severely hurt their hopes of making the playoffs. Hyderabad, on the other hand, defeated Rajasthan with an incredible comeback in their previous match. When these two teams faced in Hyderabad earlier in the season, it was a six-hitting extravaganza, with the Men in Orange and Black recording the highest T20 team score at the time.

IPL 2024, MI vs SRH: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Travis Head

Vice Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klassen

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins

IPL 2024, MI vs SRH Toss Update

The IPL 2024, MI vs SRH match toss will take place at the Wankhede Stadium at 07:00 PM IST.

IPL 2024, MI vs SRH Weather Report

Accuweather.com indicates that there is no likelihood of rain in Mumbai on May 6. There will be about 76% humidity. On the day of the match, temperatures are predicted to be approximately 33°C with 63% humidity and 4.1 km/h wind speed. It will feel like 35 degrees in reality.

IPL 2024, MI vs SRH Pitch Update

Wankhede has historically produced high scores in the IPL, and this trend is expected to continue. Because of its narrow borders, the photos have full worth. While bowlers do benefit from the wicket early in the game, teams find it simpler to chase when they bat second.

IPL 2024, MI vs SRH Predicted Playing XI

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted XI Team

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted XI Team

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

IPL 2024, MI vs SRH Full Squad

Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Squad

Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squad

Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan