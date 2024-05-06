Updated May 6th, 2024 at 07:44 IST
IPL 2024, MI vs SRH: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XIs, toss update & more
IPL 2024, MI vs SRH: Take a look at the Dream11 prediction for the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
The anticipation grows with each passing week as the IPL 2024 season approaches its critical junctures. At the storied Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off in match number fifty-five. Hyderabad is still in a strong position to make the playoffs, whereas Mumbai's chances of making it are virtually gone going into this game. The five-time champion Mumbai Indians are coming off a loss to Kolkata that has severely hurt their hopes of making the playoffs. Hyderabad, on the other hand, defeated Rajasthan with an incredible comeback in their previous match. When these two teams faced in Hyderabad earlier in the season, it was a six-hitting extravaganza, with the Men in Orange and Black recording the highest T20 team score at the time.
Also Read: 'He should be taking responsibility': Irfan Pathan BLASTS Dhoni, argues he fails to fulfil his role
Advertisement
IPL 2024, MI vs SRH: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details
IPL 2024, MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction picks
Captain: Travis Head
Vice Captain: Suryakumar Yadav
Advertisement
Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klassen
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Abhishek Sharma
Advertisement
All-rounders: Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins
Advertisement
IPL 2024, MI vs SRH Toss Update
The IPL 2024, MI vs SRH match toss will take place at the Wankhede Stadium at 07:00 PM IST.
Advertisement
IPL 2024, MI vs SRH Weather Report
Accuweather.com indicates that there is no likelihood of rain in Mumbai on May 6. There will be about 76% humidity. On the day of the match, temperatures are predicted to be approximately 33°C with 63% humidity and 4.1 km/h wind speed. It will feel like 35 degrees in reality.
Advertisement
Also Read: Jonty Rhodes gives standing ovation to Krishnappa Gowtham for stunning catch - WATCH
IPL 2024, MI vs SRH Pitch Update
Wankhede has historically produced high scores in the IPL, and this trend is expected to continue. Because of its narrow borders, the photos have full worth. While bowlers do benefit from the wicket early in the game, teams find it simpler to chase when they bat second.
IPL 2024, MI vs SRH Predicted Playing XI
Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted XI Team
Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah
Advertisement
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted XI Team
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
Advertisement
IPL 2024, MI vs SRH Full Squad
Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Squad
Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squad
Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan
Advertisement
Published May 6th, 2024 at 07:44 IST